Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are ready for action! The players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan will open the batting for Mumbai.
The captain of Mumbai, Rohit Sharma informs, there is one change, says Murugan Ashwin comes in for Hrithik Shokeen, it is a tactical change. Adds that it has been a tough road but they want to finish on a high and enjoy the game rather than taking pressure. Mentions they had a good game last time and want to carry the momentum. Mentions they have done well in patches but they want consistency.
Hardik Pandya, the captain of Gujarat, says that they will bowl first, to be honest, they feel something will happen with the new ball. Adds that they spoke about forgetting their previous game, they have been consistent throughout and there was one game which they had to lose cause they were beating all the odds. Informs that they are playing with the same XI.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin (In for Hrithik Shokeen), Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.
Gujarat (Unchanged playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of Gujarat. They will BOWL first!
PITCH REPORT - Kevin Pietersen is down near the pitch. He says it is a beautiful wicket, just like it was last night and the pitch curator treats this wicket as his baby. Adds that we are going to see a great surface, a vacuum of an outfield and what we want to see is more sixes as there were 23 sixes hit on this ground last night.
Mumbai finally grabbed two points against Rajasthan last time around. They will hope to play each game like five-time champions and try to win all of their remaining games. Gujarat had an off-day against Punjab but they will fancy getting back to winning ways as they meet a side who are not in top form and remain four points clear on top. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
Few familiar faces will return today as we gear up to match number 51. Hello and welcome to the coverage of yet another matchday where Mumbai will take on Gujarat. Hardik Pandya will return to Mumbai but this time against them. One team is sitting on top of the hill while the other is under a dark tunnel trying to escape and find a few rays of hope.
... MATCH DAY...
