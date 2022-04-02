Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Drinks!
6.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Pant punches it to deep cover for a single.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Outside edge, very difficult chance for Wade behind the stumps! Back of a length, around off. Pant looks to heave it across the line. However, he gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes over Wade. He looks to catch it with his left hand but fails to pouch it. A boundary.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's what Pant can do! Goes short on middle at 142 kph. Pant pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Again beaten by the pace! Goes full and around leg. Yadav looks to clip it but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes towards the leg side. A single taken.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Pacy short ball on middle. Yadav looks to pull it but is too late on the shot.
6.1 overs (1 Run) What an effort from Rashid Khan near the ropes! A good-length delivery, on off. Pant looks to push it away. However, he gets a thick outside edge towards third man. Khan runs to his right and dives to stop it. A single taken.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Good bouncer on middle to end the Powerplay. Yadav looks to pull it but completely miscues it and the ball falls behind square on the leg side. After Powerplay, Delhi are 43/3!
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lalit Yadav seems to be carrying the form of the last game. Lands on a length, on off. Yadav just covers the line of the ball and slams it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, on off. Yadav pulls but gets the bottom of his blade. The ball falls short of mid on.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Yadav looks to defend but gets the inside edge onto his pad.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! It is full, on off. Yadav drills it straight down the ground for a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Shami goes 'round the wicket and serves it full on leg. Pant clips it to fine leg for a single. However, there is a mix-up between the batters as Pant looks for a second run but is sent back on time and he gets back into his crease with a dive.
