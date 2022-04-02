Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (1 Run) The short ball hurries Pandya this time! Back of a length, on off. Pandya looks to pull but mistimes it and takes a single as the ball rolls towards mid-wicket.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) On a length, on off. Pandya gets across and works it to deep backward square leg for a couple.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Pandya looks to cut it but misses. Extra bounce there!
9.3 overs (0 Run) Good comeback by the bowler! Lands on a length, around off and it angled across. Pandya looks to drive but gets beaten.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pandya gets into the act! Khaleel Ahmed goes shorter on off. Pandya reads the length quickly and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Gill works it to mid-wicket. The fielder there misfields and a single is taken.
Drinks! Delhi have been really good so far! They have not let Gujarat score freely and also taken two wickets. More of the same is what they would want. Gujarat on the other hand will want these two to step on the gas, they have their eye in but they would not want to lose a wicket too. An interesting phase coming up.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on middle. Gill goes deep in his crease and works it to deep backward square leg for a single.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) A flatter delivery on middle. Gill sweeps it to backward square leg for a couple.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Goes flatter, on off. Gill knocks it back to the bowler.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air and turning into off. Pandya drives it to long off for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Pandya works it to mid-wicket.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on middle and leg. Gill works it to long on for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on off. Gill drives it to long off for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Pandya cuts it to short third man for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller, outside off. Pandya drives it to covers.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Another delivery that is pushed quicker on off. Pandya drives it back to the bowler.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter on off. Pandya defends it yet again.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on off. Pandya blocks it out.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle and leg. Gill sweeps it to deep square leg for a couple. End of a successful first over from Yadav.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle. Pandya works it to square leg for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Pandya blocks it off the front foot.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another lovely delivery but it goes away for a boundary! This is a googly on off. Pandya presses forward to defend. However, he gets a thick outside edge and the ball goes between first slip and the keeper for a boundary.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and fuller on off. Pandya looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge towards the off side.
Hardik Pandya is the next man in.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Kuldeep Yadav strikes in his first ball! Shankar was struggling to time the ball and perishes finally. This is tossed up, around off. Shankar goes for a big slog-sweep but gets an inside edge. The ball shatters the stumps. Gujarat lose their second wicket now and Delhi have started well here.
5.6 overs (1 Run) That's the end of Powerplay! Back of a length, around leg. Shankar looks to clip it but misses. The ball hits him high on the pad and a leg bye is taken towards the leg side. There is an appeal too but going down leg. Gujarat are 44/1 after Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Firmly hit for a single. Back of a length, outside off. Gill waits for it and cuts it to deep point for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Shankar cuts it to deep point for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, around off. Gill punches it to backward point for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, around leg and slower in pace. Shankar tries to work it towards the leg side but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is a stifled appeal. However, it is going down leg and the batters run a leg bye as the ball goes towards the off side.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on off. Gill pushes it to mid off and takes a quick single.
