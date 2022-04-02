Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
We are back for the chase! Gujarat players make their way out to the middle.
...THE RUN CHASE…
Now the target is not a big one and the wicket is a decent one to bat on. There is something for the bowlers in it. This game hangs in the balance at the moment. A good second half awaits.
Shubman Gill is down for a chat. He says that it felt good to contribute runs for himself and team, He adds that the plan was to keep rotating the strike whenever possible. Tells that the wicket is good and it was holding a bit in the start but got better as the game progressed. Mentions that anything between 165-180 is a good score on this wicket and hopes that they can defend it.
Delhi started off well, they were really good for the first 10 overs. The likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav and Thakur bowled decently up front. However, they leaked a lot of runs from the 10th over to the 16th. They, though came back strongly by picking up wickets at regular intervals towards the end.
Gujarat did not have the best of starts with the bat as they lost a wicket early. Shankar and Gill then steadied things but Shankar fell immediately after the Powerplay. Pandya then came in and formed another stand with Gill. It was slow going for the first 10 but then the two upped the ante. However, both Gill and Pandya fell at the wrong time. When Gill was batting 180 or even 190 looked possible but after his wicket, the boundaries were difficult to come by and in the end they have fallen short of that mark.
Delhi have done extremely well to keep the score to under 180 but Gujarat won't be very disappointed with where they are at the moment. The score is probably just about par, especially with no signs of dew as of now.
19.6 overs (1 Run) A bye to end the innings! A slower length ball, outside off and angling across the batter. Khan goes for a big swing across the line but misses. The ball goes to the keeper off the bounce and the batters run a bye.
Rashid Khan is the next man in.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mustafizur Rahman gets another one. A slower length ball, around off. Abhinav Manohar goes for a big swing across the line. However, he gets a huge top edge. The ball goes towards covers and Axar Patel settles under it to take an easy catch.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on leg. Miller whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) A length delivery on middle. Abhinav Manohar looks to pull but ends up hitting it left of the bowler. Rahman gets a hand on it but fails to pouch it. A single taken towards mid off.
Abhinav Manohar is the next man in.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This time Rahul Tewatia has been caught and it is Shardul Thakur who takes a good backward running catch. A length delivery, outside off. Rahul Tewatia looks to power it away but miscues it. The ball goes in the air behind the cover fielder in the ring. Shardul Thakur there runs behind and takes a fine catch.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Miller hits it hard to long off for a single.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time he connects, it goes over the fence! This is full and outside off. Rahul Tewatia gets across and this time slog-sweeps it over deep square leg for a maximum.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Dropped by Lalit Yadav! A fuller delivery, outside off. Rahul Tewatia looks to loft it over the off side. However, he gets the bottom of his blade and the ball goes high in the air towards sweeper cover. Yadav runs to his left and gets under it but fails to pouch it. Two runs taken.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Once again finds the right length. A yorker, outside off. Rahul Tewatia gets avross and looks to slog it but gets the bottom of his blade. The ball goes behind to the keeper off the bounce.
18.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes for a wide yorker again. However, Rahul Tewatia gets a bit across and leaves it alone. Wide called.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Nails a yorker again, around off. Miller digs it out to mid off for a single. Brilliant delivery again.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Rahul Tewatia goes across towards the off side and Thakur follows him. Bowls a perfect yorker. Rahul Tewatia digs it out towards the off side for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller, outside off. Miller drills it to long off for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Rahul Tewatia skips down the track and looks to pull it away but misses it completely. Khaleel Ahmed appeals but no one else is interested.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good confident shot! Short delivery on off. Rahul Tewatia goes deep in his crease and gets top of the bounce. He pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Miller steers it towards third man for a single this time.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot and it bounces just infront of the fence! Back of a length, around off. Miller uses the pace of the ball as he opens the face of his blade. Guides it towards third man and it nearly carries all the way. Mustafizur Rahman there runs to his right but fails to stop it. Boundary.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on leg. Rahul Tewatia works it to fine leg for a single.
Rahul Tewatia is the next man in.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Big wicket this, Khaleel Ahmed strikes and gets his second wicket! Top knock from Gill comes to an end. Khaleel Ahmed goes short, on off and it is slower in pace. Gill pulls it but fails to get the desired distance. The ball goes straight into the hands of Axar Patel at deep mid-wicket. Gill is disappointed with himself but he has done his job quite well today. Khaleel Ahmed is a wicket-taker and he is showing that yet again today.
Khaleel Ahmed is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Gill works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A very full delivery and a bit too wide outside off. Gill leaves it alone. Little harsh that decision from the umpire, it looked very tight and just on the tramline.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Miller guides it towards left of short third man. The fielder there dives and keeps it to just a single.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide outside off. Miller cuts it to sweeper cover for a couple.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Miscues the pull shot but it is safe! A shorter delivery on off. Gill looks to pull but miscues it and the ball falls just short of long on. A single taken.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, around off. Miller dabs it to slightly deepish gully for a single.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide outside off. Miller cuts it to deep point for a couple.
DRINKS! Gujarat have accelerated brilliantly after the first Drinks break! The platform is laid now for the likes of Miller to go big. 180 is surely in sight for them but the question is, can they get to that score? Delhi on the other hand, need to take wickets if they have to stem the run flow or they will be chasing a big total. Mustafizur Rahman is back on.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time a flat bullet! A fuller delivery on middle. Gill stays deep in his crease and slams it straight down the ground for a maximum. He moves onto 80s now!
15.5 overs (2 Runs) A fuller delivery, outside off. Gill drives it to deep extra-cover for a couple.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gill is playing a gem of a knock! Darts it on middle and leg. Gill gets under it and slogs it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Miller works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery, around off. Gill drags it to long on for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Patel fires this full, around off. Gill looks to reverse sweep it but misses. The ball hits his back leg. There is an appeal but Pant decides to not take a review.
