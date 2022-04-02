Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Matthew Wade b Lockie Ferguson.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball and punished! It is a short ball on middle. Patel pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary!
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot, good timing by Patel and the skipper, Hardik Pandya misfields too to allow a boundary! This is fuller on off. Patel creams the drive through covers, Pandya moves to his right to stop it but it goes through for a boundary.
14.2 overs (0 Run) A yorker on off. Axar Patel blocks it out.
DRINKS! The game is heading to a really good finish! The wicket of Pant means it is evenly balanced! We have seen what Axar is capable off and he has Powell on the other side. Gujarat have quality bowlers to come now. Who will come out on top? Powell holds the key for Delhi we believe and his wicket will turn the game in the favor of the bowling side.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What an inspired bowling change from Hardik Pandya! Lockie Ferguson is brought into the attack and strikes straightaway! Gets the big fish and this is a huge moment in the game. Lockie Ferguson comes 'round the wicket and serves it short, around off. Pant looks to pull but is early on the shot as it holds on the surface a bit. The ball goes in the air towards deep backward square leg and Abhinav Manohar there takes a good catch. Big wicket!
13.6 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on off. Pant works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on off. Powell pushes it to covers for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Brave delivery! Tossed up nicely, outside off. Rovman Powell goes for a big slog-sweep but misses.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is the power of this man! Goes fuller on middle. Powell gets under it and tonks it straight down the ground for a maximum. 56 needed now from 39 balls!
13.2 overs (1 Run) Goes flatter and around off. Pant works it to deep square leg for a single.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul Tewatia is greeted with a boundary! Short and wide outside off. Pant cuts it through point for a boundary.
Rahul Tewatia is brought into the attack now.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Goes quicker and outside off. Pant cuts it to deep point for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on off. Powell defends it right of the bowler and takes a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) A half-tracker on middle. Pant pulls it firmly to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter on off and it skids through. Powell looks to work it towards the leg side off the back foot. However, he gets the inside edge to short fine leg for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A fuller on middle. Pant works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter length delivery on middle. Pant looks to pull it but ends up getting the toe end of his blade.
Rashid Khan is back on. He went for 17 runs in his two overs so far.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark in style! Shorter and outside off, Powell just times it past point and into the fence. Third boundary in the over. An expnesive one but a wicket in it.
11.5 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Powell is in! Good work through from Shankar! On middle, this is worked to the left of the bowler. Pant calls for one. Shankar gets to the ball and hits the stumps at the keeper's end. It is taken upstaris, replays show that Powell is in.
Rovman Powell is the next man in.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! That is the only way this stand looked like it would be broken! Lucky dismissal and Gujarat needed this big time! On the pads, Pant works it to square leg. Yadav is off for a run but is sent back as it goes straight to the fielder. Lalit slips as he turns, Abhinav Manohar throws it to the bowler who whips the bails off. It is taken upstairs. Replays show that Shankar did step on the stumps before he caught the ball but only one bail fell. He dislodged the other bail with the ball in his hand. OUT flashes on the big screen, Pant is not happy with the decision but Lalit has to walk back.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A dot! Need a lot more do Gujarat! A slowe one outside off, Pant comes down the track and swings but misses. Pant knows he needs to score big in this over and is going after every ball.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is poor bowling, very poor to be honest! On the pads, Pant flicks it over short fine leg and gets a boundary. Shankar under huge pressure now.
11.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shankar actually got away with that one. This is short and down the leg side, Pant looks to pull but misses.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is brilliant placement! Shorter and outside off, not a lot of width on offer but Pant still guides it past point for a boundary. Good start to the over.
Vijay Shankar is brought into the attack now.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Tidy stuff from Hardik! On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On the body, this is worked through square leg and a run is taken.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pullled through mid-wicket for one more.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Just over! Shorter and on middle, Yadav looks to pull again, it goes more off the splice but over mid-wicket for two.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Yadav just got his bat down in time! Good work though from Wade! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards fine leg. They take one and go for the second. The throw comes in, Wade deflects it onto the stumps. It is taken upstairs, replays show that Lalit did not ground his bat but just got his bat down in time.
10.1 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Pant is in! Shorter and on the body, Pant looks to pull but misses. It goes of the body towards the left of the keeper. They go for one. The keeper picks the ball up and hits the stumps at the other. It is taken upstairs, Pant is in.
