Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SHOT!
David Miller is the next man in.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Pandya falls after getting himself in. Timely wicket as the two were getting a move on. Length and outside off. Pandya looks to power it over long on but hits it way too flat. Powell there takes it on the second attempt. A good little knock from him but he needed to continue.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Gill misses out and he knows it! Outside off, shorter, this is slapped to covers where the folder fumbles and a run is taken. A little to the left or right and would have been a boundary.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one on off, Pandya does well to check his shot and nudge it on the leg side down one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Looked to hit that way too hard! On off, Gill looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the inner half down to long on for one.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky! Gill is into his elements now! He plays the paddle scoop, manages to play it from outside off and to the fine leg fence. Ominous sings for Delhi.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is excellent placement and once again the over begins with a boundary. 100 up. Shorter and on off, this is slapped through covers.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end! Another good over for Gujarat. On middle, this is worked in the gap in the mid-wicket region. They go for two, Gill has to dive to get in.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one this time! Fifty for Gill, superb knock from him so far but needs to step on the gas. On middle, this is worked through mid-widket.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On middle, this is worked with soft hands through mid-wicket for two.
12.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is played back to the bowler.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! That is a poor start by Kuldeep! Short and down the leg side. Gill pulls it fine and this races away to the fence. Kuldeep looks at his studs straightaway. May yeh gotten stuck. Runs flowing now.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Gill probably misses out! This is short, Gill pulls it to mid-widket for one.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is exquisite! It's a gift from Thakur. A half volley outside off. Gill drills it through extra cover and this one races away.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and two! Shorter and on off, this is slapped to mid off. The fielder does not stop it cleanly and two is taken.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single this time! Outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pandya has decided to step on the gas! Through covers! Length and on off, this is timed through covers for a boundary. 6 from the fire two balls.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Very well fielded! On middle, this is whipped through backward square leg. Shaw in the deep runs to his right and dives. Stops it well. Two.
10.6 overs (1 Run) 9 runs from the over! Darted on middle and leg. Pandya works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap now, very good shot! A flatter delivery on off. Pandya hits it hard through covers for a boundary.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A flatter and quciker one on off. Gill hits it to long off for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Another single! On middle and leg, slightly slower in pace. Pandya works it to deep backward square leg for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off. Gill chops it to covers for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Pandya drives it off the inside half of his blade to mid on for a single.
