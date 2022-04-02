Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle and leg, angling into the body. Yadav nudges it towards the leg side.
Lalit Yadav is the next man in.
4.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! The extra pace of Lockie Ferguson is turning out to be too hot for Delhi batters! Back of a length, on middle. Singh makes room and looks to guide it towards the off side. However, the extra bounce takes off the outside edge of his blade. It goes back to Wade behind the stumps and he takes an easy catch. Three down inside the Powerplay already.
4.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes short again on middle and leg. Singh makes room and looks to upper cut it but misses. Wide called for height.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Singh makes room and looks to push it away but ends up hitting it onto the turf.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on off. Singh blocks it off the front foot.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Pant steers it towards third man for a single.
Rishabh Pant is the next man in.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Lockie Ferguson strikes in the first ball just like his skipper, Hardik Pandya did. Lockie Ferguson starts with a short delivery on middle. Shaw looks to pull it but gets a huge top edge. The ball goes in the air towards deep backward square leg. Vijay Shankar there settles uinder it and takes a fine catch. So already the quality of Gujarat bowling is showing with two early wickets and Delhi in trouble now.
Lockie Ferguson is into the attack now.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too predictable and Singh takes full advantage of it. It is on the shorter side on middle. Singh pulls it through the mid on pocker for a boundary.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Shaw guides it to short third man for a single.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Another short delivery on middle. Shaw looks to pull but is hurried by the pace again. Shaw miscues his pull to mid-wicket for a couple.
Time for the mandatory concussion test. The physio comes in and finds Singh absolutely fine to resume.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Nasty short ball on middle at 137.7 kph. Singh looks to pull it but misses. The ball hits his helmet and the batters run a leg bye as the ball goes towards the off side.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mandeep Singh is getting some handy boundaries here. Back of a length, around off. Singh makes a bit room and cuts it over backward point for a boundary. Brilliant shot.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Singh heaves it but finds the mid-wicket fielder in the ring.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, around off. Singh waits for it and steers it towards third man for a single.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in this over and it's a more confident shot! A fullish delivery, outside off. Singh slices it over cover-point for a boundary as he gets low to drive it.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Singh dabs it towards backward point.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap this time! Goes fuller on middle. Singh whips it through mid-wicket for a boundary. It actually goes off the inside half of his blade.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit fuller on off. Singh defends it off the front foot.
2.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Shaw works it to deep backward square leg for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter, around off. Singh goes back and punches it to point. Top notch first over from Pandya.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Singh works it towards mid-wicket.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Finds an outside edge this time. Lands it on a good length, outside off. Shaw looks to push it away from his body. The ball finds the outside edge of his blade and goes right of Wade. It also falls short. He fails to collect it cleanly and a single is taken.
1.3 overs (1 Run) In the air...but falls in the vacant region! Goes short and a pcy bouncer this on middle. Singh looks to pull it but gets hurried by the pace. He gets the top edge and the ball falls in the vacant region, right of the square leg fielder. A single taken.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on off. Singh blocks it out.
1.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hardik Pandya strikes in his first ball! Lands on a length, on middle. The ball holds on the surface a bit. Tim Seifert looks to work it towards the leg side but is early on his shot. The ball loops in the air towards mid-wicket and Abhinav Manohar there takes an easy catch. The skipper is leading from the front here for Gujarat, gets the dangerous Tim Seifert.
Hardik Pandya to start from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Miscues it but gets a single! Back of a length, around off. Tim Seifert looks to hit it through the line but ends up getting the bottom of his blade. The ball goes in the air and short of mid off for a single.
0.5 over (0 Run) Lands on a length, on middle. Tim Seifert blocks it out.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Goes shorter on off. Tim Seifert pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
0.3 over (0 Run) That nips back in! Back of a length, on off. It jags back in as Tim Seifert looks to clip it. The ball hits him high on the pad.
0.2 over (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Shaw defends it towards the off side for a single.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Shaw starts in his typical fashion! A boundary towards the off side. Back of a length, around off. Shaw rides the bounce and punches it through cover-point for a boundary.
