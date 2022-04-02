Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Fires this quicker and outside off. Shankar looks to push it but gets beaten.
4.5 overs (0 Run) A low full toss on off. Shankar drives it to covers.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Just over Axar! A flatter delivery and slightly shorter on middle. Shankar makes room and hits over the bowler's hard for a couple.
4.3 overs (1 Run) A flatter and quicker one, around off. Gill punches it to long off for a single.
4.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Terrific blow this! Patel serves it on the off pole line. Gill gets low and sweeps it over deep square leg for a maximum.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Shankar works this flatter delivery on leg towards mid-wicket for a single.
3.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and it shapes into Shankar from off. Shankar looks to defend but gets the inside edge to fine leg for a single.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back, around off. Gill pushes it towards the off side for a single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and outside off. Gill drives it to covers.
3.3 overs (1 Run) A good-length delivery, on off. Shankar takes a good stride forward and defends it towards covers. A single taken.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Gill mistimes his punch towards the off side for a single.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Beautifully timed! Slightly short and Thakur provides him some width. Gill cuts it through point for a boundary.
3.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Lands on a length and down the leg side. Gill looks to clip it but misses.
2.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Gill works it towards mid-wicket for a single. Calls for two but settles for a single.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Serves a length delivery, around off and it is angling across the batter. Shankar is rooted to his crease and ends up getting an outside edge as he looks to push it away. The ball falls short of the keeper and Pant fails to collect it cleanly. A single taken.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Shankar looks to punch it away but mistimes it yet again.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Good bounce there. Shankar looks to guide it away but gets cramped for room. Ends up hitting it onto turf.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, around leg. Gill clips it to deep backward square leg for a single.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Gill cuts it to deep point for a couple. Good running.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and it is swinging away. Shankar drives it to backward point as he opens the face of his blade a bit.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on middle. Shankar tucks it to mid-wicket. Powell half-stops it with a dive. No run taken.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Very full this time on middle. Gill pushes it to mid on for a single.
1.4 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Short and punished! Thakur bangs it short on off. At a comfortable height for Gill. He pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Thakur has overstepped and a Free Hit coming up.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Gill looks to cut it but miscues it.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Again good shape away from the batter. It is full again, on middle. Shankar looks to push it but gets a thick outside edge to backward point. A single taken.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery, outside off, it is shaping away. Shankar leaves it alone.
Shardul Thakur will start from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Leading edge this time! Lands on a length, on middle. Shankar looks to work it towards the leg side but plays it bit early. The ball goes off the leading edge towards covers and a single is taken.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! This is full on middle. Shankar leans forward and finds the gap as he clips it right of mid on for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Shankar works it to square leg.
Vijay Shankar is the next man in.
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Brilliant review by Delhi and Mustafizur Rahman strikes in the first over! Back of a length, outside off. Wade gets across and looks to scoop it towards the leg side. However, he gets some part of his blade and the ball goes towards the keeper. Pant takes a good low catch as the ball seems to be dying on him. A big wicket and perfect start for Delhi!
Review! Delhi have taken a review for caught behind! The replays roll in and the UltraEdge shows that there is bat involved. So Wade has to walk back.
0.2 over (1 Run) Gill is off the mark as well! Lands on a length, on middle. Gill works it to fine leg for a single.
0.1 over (1 Run) Wade and Gujarat are underway! On a length, on leg. Wade tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
We are all set to begin! Delhi players are in the middle as they disperse to take their respective positions from the huddle. Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade are the openers for Gujarat. Mustafizur Rahman to start with the ball for Delhi. Here we go...
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat, says that they were going to bat first and see how good they are defending and it is early in the tournament so they can always catch up. Tells that there is not much dew on this ground and so they wanted to bat first. Informs that they are playing the same team.
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi, says they will bowl first. He adds that they have different bowling lineup this year and they are happy to bowl first. Tells that they chased down well in the last game so they are comfortable with it. Informs that they have one change with Kamlesh Nagarkoti out and Mustafizur Rahman in.
Gujarat Titans (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (WK), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami, Varun Aaron.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman (In place of Kamlesh Nagarkoti).
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Delhi. They have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta is down for the pitch report. He says that it is a fresh pitch and the side boundary is bigger on one side and smaller on the other. Mentions that the pitch looks almost same as the last one. Tells that it has good covering of grass and looks firm and it will have good bounce and carry. Adds that dew factor is not that great here and that is why it is the only venue where the team batting first have won. Signs off by saying that it will be interesting to see what the captain will do after winning the toss.
Delhi, on the other hand, are still without their strongest team but the fight and character shown in the first game will give them lot of confidence. Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav pulled off a heist with the bat taking them to a comfortable victory in the end when they looked down and out. The bowling department is quite an inexperienced one but Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed showed good skills and were the pick of the bowlers. Can they continue to prosper under the leadership of Pant and register another victory? Or will Gujarat make it two in two? We shall find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.
Gujarat started their Indian T20 League journey on a positive note as they crossed the line in a close game. The game proved to be a fruitful one for Hardik Pandya and his boys not only in terms of result but also because of the fact that the depth of their side was put to test and they came out with flying colours. Their bowling is one of the best in the tournament while their batting has it's flaws but the presence of plenty of all-rounders makes them a balanced unit. Though, the biggest positive from the first game would be the fitness shown by Hardik Pandya as he bowled his full quota of overs and showed good form with the bat too.
We now move towards the second game of the day as Gujarat and Delhi get ready to go head-to-head against each other in this game number 10 of the 15th edition of the Indian T20 League. We welcome everyone to our coverage as we await some riveting action between these two exciting teams led by two charismatic personalities.
... MATCH DAY …
