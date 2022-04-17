Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Just the one to end! On off, flatter, this is pushed to cover. Another superb over from Jadeja.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Really good from Jadeja, despite bowling to two left-handers he is making it difficult for them to hit! Outside off, flatter, Miller looks to cut but it goes off the under-edge to short third man.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Fuller and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Fired on the pads again, Rahul flicks it to mid-wicket.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Rahul Tewatia looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
Strategic break. Chennai are all over Gujarat like a rash. They have removed the cream of the Gujarat batting and are ruling the roost. The last recognized batters are in the middle and they will have to form a partnership and also take care of the asking rate which is hovering close to 11 now. Will we get to see the Killer Miller? Will Tewatia do a Tewatia again? Exciting times ahead.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Takes one now! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whacked! Miller makes room and Moeen goes fuller, this ends up being right in the slot, Miller smashes it to the long on fence. Really good shot and not an easy one on this surface. Miller needs to continue to attack.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Rahul pushes it down to long off for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Another one, nice and slow, and on off, defended.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Slows it up and tosses it up on off, this is blocked.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and on off, Miller goes back and pushes it through covers for one.
Rahul Tewatia arrives very early in the middle. Also, Moeen Ali comes into the attack with two left-handers in the middle.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Saha departs. He needed to try something, he needed to get a few boundaries but falls in the attempt. This wicket though could well be a blessing in disguise for Gujarat. Not the best of deliveries from Jadeja, it is short and on the body, Saha pulls but does so straight to deep square leg. Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the catch safely. Gujarat slip further. 122 needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Fires it on off, this one holds a bit on the surface. Miller pushes it to covers.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Probably tried to hit that way too hard! Shorter and on leg, Miller rocks back and looks to pull, he gets an inside edge onto the pads.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Sees Miller coming down the track and shortens the length. Miller looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A slight misfield! Flatter and on off, Saha comes down the track and pushes it towards covers. Shivam Dube dives over the ball and a run is taken.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fires it on the pads, Miller works it through square leg for one.
6.6 overs (1 Run) The extra ball does not cost a lot! This is full and outside off, Miller looks to hit it hard through covers but he gets an under edge. The ball drops near the popping crease and they steal a quick single.
Maheesh Theekshana is replaced in the attack by Ravindra Jadeja.
6.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! The bowler did not like the call! This is full and wide outside off. Left alone. Wided. Probably the right call.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! This is full and on the pads, poor delivery, easy pickings for Miller who flicks it through backward square leg and this one races away to the fence.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker, on middle, Miller works it to mid-wicket. A dot.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Saha waits and then guides it down to third man for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended. Saha also needs to get a move on here.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A short one and on the body, this is pulled through square leg for one.
Change in bowling. Mukesh Choudhary is back into the attack. 1/10 in his 2 overs so far.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the Powerplay and Chennai are on top after it. Gujarat are 37 for 3. On off, Miller looks to push it on the off side, this goes off the inner half towards short fine leg for one.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's uppish but was hit like a rocket! On middle, fuller, Miller smashes it back towards the bowler. Maheesh Theekshana stretches his hands up but it sneaks through and races behind to find the fence.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! How has that missed the off pole? Dhoni can't believe it too! This lands around off and just holds its line. Wriddhiman Saha looks to sweep but misses. It goes just past the off pole and between the legs of Dhoni and to the fence behind. Gujarat won't mind how they come as long as they come.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, Miller pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
