Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end! Good sensible batting! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter this time and on the pads, this is pulled through square leg for one.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is thumped! A welcome boundary! This was there to be hit, full and right in the slot. Rayudu crunches it past long off for a boundary.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Rayudu defends.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) No run in the end! Ruturaj Gaikwad comes down the track but the length is shortened. Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls towards covers. Rayudu wants a run but is sent back as the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
Strategic break! It's been a controlled bowling show from Gujarat. They have bagged a couple of big wickets already and have not allowed Chennai off the hook. The current pair though has formed a steady stand and both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu are punishing the bad balls. They would look to navigate through the middle phase without taking much risk and then go hammer and tongs in the last 5. Will they succeed?
8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Fuller and on off, Rayudu pushes it to mid off.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time nails the pull shot! Was probably ready for it as he was into the position early! Short and angling into middle, Rayudu stays back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
8.4 overs (1 Run) That is a very good shot but only for one! Ruturaj Gaikwad comes down the track and also makes room, this is full and outside off, he guides it past point for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely played there! Short and angling into the body, this is pulled towards deep square leg for one more.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Dealing in singles at the moment! Length and on off, Ruturaj Gaikwad pushes it towards covers and gets to the other end.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Rayudu takes another run! Fuller and on off, Rayudu pushes it towards mid off and gets to the other end.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around leg, Rayudu gets back and drops it with gentle hands in front of square leg. They cross for a run as the leggie attacks the ball.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal for a caught behind but turned down! No review taken! The leg spinner, lands on off and then spins away. Rayudu looks to defend but is beaten. Rashid decides not to review after consulting his keeper. The noise was of the bat hitting the pad.
7.4 overs (1 Run) This one stays a touch low! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled nicely through mid-wicket for another single. 50 is up.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rayudu works it through mid-wicket for one more.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad works it through mid-wicket for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Rayudu pushes it through covers and takes one.
Skipper Rashid Khan brings himself into the attack. One slip is in place.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been smacked! What a hit! Shorter in length and on middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad stays back and hammers the pull over mid-wicket for a boundary. Yet again, the last ball spoils the over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad stays back and defends.
6.4 overs (1 Run) That was a risky run! Luckily for Chennai, Miller did not collect the ball! On a length and around off, this is pushed towards cover and the batters take off. Miller runs in and looks to collect the ball but fails to do so.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! This lands on a length and then moves away. Gaikwad looks to guide it down to third man but is beaten.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely played! Ferguson goes for the yorker first up, it is on the pads, Rayudu works it through square leg for one.
Bowling change. Lockie Ferguson to steam in...
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the stands! A biggie to end the Powerplay but a good one for Gujarat! Chennai are 39 for 2 after it. A short one on middle, Gaikwad pulls it hard and over the square leg fence.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! This is a really good start from Alzarri Joseph! Length and on off, this is guided to point.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Angled into middle, Gaikwad stands back and defends it onto the ground.
5.3 overs (1 Run) In the air... safe! The plan was there and it almost came off! A short one on the body with a short leg in place. Rayudu looks to pull, this goes off the splice but lands safely in the square leg region. A single taken.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Moeen has played it on and Alzarri Joseph does not take long to make an impact on his debut! This is a nothing shot from Moeen Ali and his poor run continues. Length and outside off at 141.3 kph, Moeen goes hard at it as he slashes his bat at it away from the body. This takes the inside edge and then hits the stumps. Alzarri Joseph is elated.
Ambati Rayudu walks in next. There is a deepish backward short leg in place.
5.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good carry but this one is way too short, it is outside off. Ali looks to cut but misses. Wided.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Beats the bat first up! Well outside off, on a length. Ali slashes at it but misses.
