Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Another meeting. This time Moeen and Bravo are discussing the plans with the bowler. Jordan is sweating. He is feeling the heat.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is the reason why he did not take the run, that is right in the slot, poor bowling from Jordan. This is full and on the pads, Miller loves it there, he flicks it well over the square leg fence. 7 needed in 3. Another hit like that will do it. Jordan is the one under pressure. He has already gone for 50 in the 21 balls bowled by him.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! Really good stuff from Jordan! The length is perfect, really full and on middle, this is jammed down to long on and Miller does not run.
19.1 overs (0 Run) A dot to begin! This is full and on the pads, Miller misses out. He looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Dhoni does brilliantly to dive to his right and stop it.
Who will bowl the final over? There is a confab going on with MS Dhoni calling the shots. 13 needed off 6 balls. Lockie Ferguson has walked in and is at the non-striker's end. Chris Jordan to bowl. Here we go...
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Alzarri Joseph holes out! Doesn't matter much as David Miller will be on strike for the final over. This was a free hit for Joseph in a way, he tries his best but fails to clear the fence. Fuller and on off, Alzarri Joseph goes hard and lofts it towards long off. Chris Jordan speeds forward and takes a fine catch.
Alzarri Joseph to bat.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rashid is gone and it's a sigh of relief for Chennai. Change in pace, slower one and on a length around off, Rashid runs down the track for a big shot but skies it in the air off the bottom part of his bat. Moeen moves across to his left from mid on and takes the catch at mid off. End of a scintillating cameo from the Gujarat skipper. 13 needed off 7 balls.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Slower one, full and dipping in around leg, Rashid whips it to deep mid-wicket and picks up a couple. 13 needed off 8 balls.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and wide outside off, Miller drives it to deep cover for one.
18.2 overs (3 Runs) Heavy bottom hand this time! Too full, around off, Rashid flies the mini helicopter and sends it blazing down the ground. This time the long off fielder makes the stop and saves one run.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The Afghan is on fire! Picks the slower length ball around off early and smashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary, no chance for long off.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more and that is 25 from the over! The game has turned on its head! Gujarat surely favouties now. The last ball is full and on the pads, this is worked through square leg for two.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Not sure what Rashid was trying to do there! A full toss outside off, Rashid looks to whip it over the leg side yet again, it goes off the top edge and it lands safely on the leg side. They take one.
MS Dhoni is having a word with Chris Jordan now.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! This one is over the fence too! What a shot, what wrist work! Absolutely brilliant! This is outside off, on a length, Rashid brings his wrists into play and clobbers it over wide long on. 26 needed now in 14. Game is now in Gujarat's favour.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over mid off now! 16 from the first three balls and just 32 needed now in 15 balls. This is a full toss and it is hit over the mid off fielder for a boundary.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX MORE! Rashid is now turning it on! 12 from the first two balls! This is an outrageous stroke! It is full and outside off, Rashid rockets it over point and it sails over the fence.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! This is what Rashid can do and this is what was needed from him! What a hit! This was right in the arc. Full and on middle, Rashid whips it over the mid-wicket fence. Jordan is under pressure now.
Change! Chris Jordan is back on.
16.6 overs (0 Run) In the end, it is a dot! A full toss, Miller was probably looking to carve it over short third man but misses. That is an outstanding over. 48 needed from 18 now. Rashid will face the first ball of the next over.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one! A slower one on middle, this is swept through square leg for one. What will Miller look for now, will he go for a boundary or will he take a run?
16.4 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal but turned down! CHENNAI REVIEW! NOT OUT! It is off the bat! A yorker on middle, Rashid gets his bat down in time and jams it out. Bravo appeals as he feels it is off the pad. It is taken upstairs but Chennai end up losing a review. It is a dot though.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Just short! There should have been a better effort! Dube lost it in the lights! A slower one, on middle, this one holds in the surface. Miller looks to pull, it goes off the top edge, Dube at deep mid-wicket runs in but then stops. Takes it on the bounce, only one. Bravo is not pleased.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Almost drags it on! A slower one outside off, Khan looks to swing across the line, he gets an inside edge, it goes past the off pole and towards fine leg for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Miller gets off strike with a run! Just what Chennai wanted! Full and outside off, this is carved to deep point for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Wanted two but got only a run! A good comeback by Maheesh Theekshana! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket. Ravindra Jadeja fumbles, Miller thinks for the second run but is sent back. Never take any chance with Jadeja's bullet arm.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Outside off, Khan slaps it through covers for one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Right in the blockhole. Quick and straight at 103.7 kph, credit to Rashid for keeping it out safely. A dot now! Dots are gold!
15.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Miller pushes it to covers for one. 8 from the first three.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That is a nothing delivery! It is short and on middle, asking to be hit. David Miller rocks back and hammers it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter but outside off, this is dragged down to long on for one.
