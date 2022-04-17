Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
18.1 overs (0 Run) The finger is raised as there is an appeal for an LBW! JADEJA REVIEWS! It seems like there is bat involved.
Rashid Khan to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! 10 from the over then! Not a bad one by Alzarri Joseph! Full and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full and wide outside off, Dube carves it towards deep point for one. This is really good bowling, bowling to his field, as they say, making Dube hit towards the longer side.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally, a boundary for Dube and Chennai! A welcome one. This one is short and angling away from middle, Dube manages to drag it, it is not off the middle of the bat but in the gap for a boundary in the wide long on region.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Just the single again! Fuller and on off, Jadeja hits it down to long off for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Misfield and one! Fuller and outside off, this is hit hard towards cover. Gill misfields and a run is taken.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Not timed that well! A slower one on middle, Dube drags it wide of long on for two.
Alzarri Joseph to bowl out. 3-0-24-2 are his figures so far on debut for Gujarat.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! Shorter and on middle, Dube pulls it through mid-wicket for a single. Only 6 from the over!
16.5 overs (1 Run) A quick run! Boundaries are hard to come by! Singles won't really harm Gujarat! A full one on off, this is pushed to mid off for one.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter and on middle, Jadeja gets on top of the bounce and pulls it hard through mid-wicket for two. He is off the mark.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A good short ball to welcome Jadeja! He evades it.
Ravindra Jadeja arrives.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Very unfortunate for Ruturaj Gaikwad, he had hit that really well! A low full toss on middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad goes down on one knee and plays the sweep shot towards deep square leg. Abhinav Manohar is stationed there and he takes an easy catch. A really good inning and a much-needed one for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Chennai. He though has fallen at the wrong time. Two new batters out there with just over 3 overs to go.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Really good cricket all around! A yorker outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad jams it out towards deep point and takes two.
Change! Yash Dayal to bowl out now.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A single now! A yorker to end, on middle, this is jammed down to long on for one. End of a really good over and a brilliant spell from Shami.
15.5 overs (1 Run) This is amazing stuff! A low full toss, not easy to hit, it goes more off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for an LBW and the finger is raised! Dube reviews after a chat with his partner! NOT OUT! ULTRA EDGE SHOWS A SPIKE! That comes as a surprise. Dube was walking off when he saw the first replay. Have to call him lucky here. This looked dead. It is a full ball on middle, Dube looks to go downtown but misses and is struck on the back leg. A huge appeal and the finger is raised. A successful review from Dube. He survives to fight another day.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! Fuller and on off, Ruturaj Gaikwad makes room and chips it towards long off for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Just the single! On a length and around off, this is pushed towards covers for one.
15.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That is a beauty! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Dube is beaten as he tries to push at it.
