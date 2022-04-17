Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
12.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
Rashid Khan walks out to bat!
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! So the strategy pays off. Three dots to create the pressure and Rahul Tewatia tries to cut loose but loses his wicket. Clever bowling from Bravo. Dishes out his traditional slower one and lands it full around off. Rahul Tewatia aims for a big shot down the ground but gets it away from the bottom half of his blade. It towers up in the night sky and Ravindra Jadeja moves across to his left from mid off to take a simple catch. 83 needed off 44 balls!
12.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots now! Rahul will be feeling the pressure now. DJ takes it away from the left-hander, a clever cutter, Rahul Tewatia pushes at it and misses.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Another short one, wide outside off, Tewatia throws his bat at it and it goes off the toe end to extra cover.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Bravo begins with a short delivery, slower in pace and wide outside off, Rahul Tewatia chases and misses.
Change! Dwayne Bravo is on!
11.6 overs (1 Run) Fires it flat on the pads, it's nudged to mid-wicket for a run. 19 from the over and this chase is alive and kicking. 83 needed off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through cover-point for one.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Miller is on fire, brings up his fifty off just 28 balls. Full and floated outside off, David Miller latches onto the width and rifles it through covers.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Boom! Quicker through the air, full and around off, Miller kneels down and plays a rocketing slog-sweep over the deep mid-wicket fence.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the arc again and it's out of the park. Fuller and flatter, around middle, Miller picks it up and dispatches it over wide long on for a biggie. Chennai can't afford to relax till the time he is there!
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted and on off, Rahul Tewatia pushes it gently to point and collects a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A little bit of extra bounce there. Around off and skidding away, Miller tries to cut but misses. 10 from the over.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Rahul Tewatia goes back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Moeen comes from over the wicket now! He delivers a flighted ball, a touch short and skidding away from the batter, Miller guides it wide of short third man for a run.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the arc and dismissed! Very full and on off, David Miller gives it the full whack of his bat and towers it over the bowler's head for a maximum. 8000 runs in T20s for Miller!
10.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy and around off, Rahul Tewatia advances down the track and eases it to covers for a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Moeen bowls short and on off, Miller pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
