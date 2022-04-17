Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, guided down to third man for a run. What an over, just one run and a wicket off it!
14.5 overs (0 Run) The batter has just blocked that from his crease.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Greets the new batter with a short ball around off, Shivam Dube leans back and allows it through.
DRINKS! The platform is laid for Chennai to go big! They have seven wickets in hand and can easily get to above 185. The question is can they do so? Gujarat will know anything above the 180-run mark is not going to be easy to chase. They have broken the stand which was taking the game away but can they build on this now? An important passage awaits. Shivam Dube walks out to bat now!
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Two dots, Rayudu chases the third delivery and perishes. End of an excellent partnership. This appears to be a well-planned wicket. Alzarri Joseph bowls a couple of short deliveries outside off and serves the third one also wide. He though delivers it from wide of the crease. Ambati Rayudu throws his bat at it but it comes from the toe half and flies straight into the lap of Vijay Shankar at deep point. Rayudu departs but he has done his job here.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Action replay of the previous ball. Short and wide outside off, Rayudu swishes and misses.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Sharp delivery. Short and wide outside off, Rayudu tries to slam it over point but fails to connect.
Change! Alzarri Joseph is back.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Skidding down the leg side, Ruturaj Gaikwad tries to sweep but misses. It hits his pads and rolls back to the bowler. 11 from this over!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, it's eased away to deep mid-wicket for another single. They have got a biggie in the over and taking no unnecessary risk against Rashid.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Wrong 'un, short and on off, Gaikwad moves back and punches it to sweeper cover for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker through the air, around middle and leg, Rayudu helps it to square leg and rotates the strike.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Boom! Rashid Khan drops it short and on middle, Ambati Rayudu goes deep inside the crease and pulls it emphatically over mid-wicket for a maximum.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Quicker and on middle, it's tucked to square leg for a couple of runs.
Change! Rashid Khan is back now. The skipper has got himself into the attack and he needs to lead from the front.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundaries are coming thick and fast for Chennai. Full toss around middle and leg, at 148 kph, Ruturaj Gaikwad stays leg-side of this delivery and lofts it over mid off. Rashid gives the chase but comes second. 13 from the over, 47 in the last three.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the crowd! Shortish and on middle, following the batter, Ruturaj Gaikwad clears his front leg and heaves it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
12.4 overs (1 Run) JUST SHORT! Short in length and outside off, Ambati Rayudu tries to whack it but it comes from the upper half of his bat and loop towards mid off. Rashid Khan tries his best to catch it but the ball drops in front of him. They cross.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Rayudu breaks his bat! Lockie Ferguson spears in an inswinging yorker around off, Ambati Rayudu tries to drive but it takes the bottom edge and a chunk of wood comes off his blade.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Misses the yorker this time and it's a full toss on off, Ruturaj Gaikwad pushes it down to long on for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, Rayudu digs it out and eases it away to deep mid-wicket for a run.
Lockie Ferguson is back on now! His side needs a wicket from him here. Can he get it for them?
11.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around middle, Rayudu runs down the track and hits it to deep cover for a run. 19 from the over and 100 comes up for Chennai!
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever from Ambati Rayudu! Short in length, around off and angling away at 131.6 kph, Rayudu sits back calmly inside the crease and ramps it over short third man for a boundary.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Uses his wrists and flicks a length ball to deep mid-wicket for a run.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ruturaj Gaikwad takes maximum toll. Slower one, short and around off, Gaikwad sits back and across inside the crease, picks his spot and thwacks it over square leg.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and around leg, it's worked to deep square leg for a run. The siren goes off and it's a no ball for overstepping. Free Hit coming...
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracked away! A touch short in length around leg, Rayudu gives himself room with his fancy footwork and crunches it through covers. Abhinav Manohar moves across to his right in the deep, puts in a slide but fails to make a clean stop.
11.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR GAIKWAD! He is back in form with this knock. Fuller in length around leg, Ruturaj clips it off his pads through mid-wicket for a run. The 50-run stand comes up as well.
Yash Dayal is back into the attack! 2-0-15-0 for him so far.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Delivers it on a length around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad strides forward and pushes it with soft hands to cover-point. Another single is taken, 15 from the over!
10.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Rayudu drives it on the up and finds the gap at cover-point. Picks up a single.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Connects and connects handsomely on this occasion! Alzarri Joseph delivers it on a good length around off, at 143.9 kph, Ambati Rayudu gives himself room as he dances down the track and then powers it over long off.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Big swing and a miss! This one is served close to 145 kph, around off and on a length, Ambati Rayudu stays back to heave it over the leg side but fails to connect.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish again, this time it's around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad tries to run it down but only manages to chop it down in front of the keeper. They steal a single.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ruturaj is finding his range and announcing his arrival to form. Back of a length, around middle and leg, Ruturaj Gaikwad swings his bat across the line and dismisses it over square leg for a maximum.
