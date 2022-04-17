Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Miller drives but finds the extra cover fielder. 9 from Jordan's first.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft from Miller! Short in length and outside off, David Miller plays late and close to his body as he runs it fine down to third man for a boundary.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Drifting down the leg side, Saha fails to flick and it goes off his pads to the keeper. Dhoni fails to make a neat collection and they cross for a leg bye.
4.3 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and on middle, Saha pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Moeen rushes across to his left in the deep and picks up the ball. The batters get two.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, Miller wrists it towards square leg for a run.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Short in length and around off, Saha taps it down beside the surface on the off side and steals a quick run. Jordan is down on the pitch in his followthrough.
Change! Chris Jordan comes on now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) What a delivery! Nearly sneaked through. Flatter and shorter on middle, Miller goes back to cut but there is no room to work with. He somehow brings his bat down in time to keep it out safely. 2 runs and a wicket from the over!
David Miller walks out to bat! He has a big role to play here. Can he deliver? He did find some form in the last game.
3.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Maheesh Theekshana has two now. Floated delivery, full and close to off, Abhinav Manohar attempts for an inside-out shot but gets too close to the line of the delivery. He ends up chipping an easy catch for Moeen Ali at covers. Gujarat are in a big spot of bother now. 154 needed off 97 balls.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter on off, blocked to the off side.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full outside off, Saha sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Very full in length on middle, Abhinav Manohar goes hard at it and bottom-edges his shot towards mid on. They cross.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted and on off, defended from the back foot to point.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short and on off, angling away, Manohar stays back and runs it down to deep backward point for a run. 9 from the over!
2.5 overs (0 Run) Again there is width outside off, Manohar chases and hits firmly through the line but finds the fielder at cover-point.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In control this time. Slightly short in length and outside off, Manohar rocks back and slaps it over point for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off, Manohar defends it from the back foot.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Width there outside off, short in length, Abhinav Manohar tries to cut but misses.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aerial but through the gap! Fuller in length and outside off, Abhinav Manohar slices his attempted drive past the point fielder for a boundary. Flirting with danger!
1.6 overs (1 Run) Once again the line is straight and Manohar eases it to mid-wicket for a single. Top over from Maheesh Theekshana!
1.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted and on middle, Saha this time works it to mid-wicket for one.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, around middle, Abhinav Manohar helps it towards mid-wicket for a run.
Abhinav Manohar walks out to bat!
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! This is a perfect start for the defending champions. Vijay Shankar also falls for a duck. Maheesh Theekshana delivers it short and wide outside off, at 101.9 kph, Shankar decides to chase it and cut it through the line but gets a thick outside edge to Dhoni. He is not dropping those. The finger is up and the crowd is roaring.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off, not giving room, Shankar defends it back from the crease.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted and full, around middle, Saha knocks it down to mid on and takes a quick run.
Vijay Shankar walks out to bat now! Also, spin from the other end as the ball is given to Maheesh Theekshana!
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Gill departs for a golden duck and this is a big breakthrough for Chennai. Short in length and outside off at 133.3 kph, Shubman Gill takes a step down the ground and slashes his blade through the line. He hits it aerially but without much elevation and Robin Uthappa takes an easy catch over his head at cover-point. A terrific first over from Mukesh Choudhary, he mixed his lengths superbly.
0.5 over (1 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, Saha drives it from the inside half of his bat and it rolls tamely down the ground. The mid off fielder cuts it off and they cross for a run. Gujarat are away!
0.4 over (0 Run) Shortish this time, around off, Saha plays a mistimed punch to covers.
0.3 over (0 Run) Chases and misses! The natural variation of Mukesh Choudhary. He serves it full and outside off. His natural angle takes it away from the batter. Saha flashes his bat at it but misses.
0.2 over (0 Run) Lands it on a length and close to off, lovely shape again, Wriddhiman Saha gets forward and defends it with a straight blade.
0.1 over (0 Run) Great start! Bit of shape back in along with some extra bounce. It's around off, Saha hops on the back foot and fends it away on the off side.
