Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals -- the top two teams respectively in the IPL points table -- clash in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. At stake is a place in the final, while the loser will go on to play the Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. The IPL bandwagon moves to Kolkata on Tuesday but the weather in the city could have a big say in the match. According to AccuWeather, a "thunderstorm or two" is expected in the evening, which could result in rain delays.

As per the AccuWeather website, thunderstorms is expected around noon today. But as the day passes, the weather is expected to clear up briefly. The website, however, also states that at around 8pm (IST), it is expected to be cloudy with thunderstorms.

Should rain gods play spoilsport and no play is possible in regulation time, then a Super Over could decide the fate of the two teams.

If in the event that a Super Over is also not possible, the league standing will take precedence and will decide the winner, news agency PTI quoting an IPL briefing note reported on Monday.

"The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs," PTI reported quoting the IPL guidelines.

"For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match." If the Super Over is not possible "the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final," it added.

While Qualifier 1 and Eliminator are scheduled to be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Qualifier 2 and the final are slated to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

(With PTI inputs)