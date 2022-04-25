Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan has found it tough to score big runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as he has managed just 199 runs in eight games, with his highest score of 81 coming in the first game of this season. The left-handed opener has not been his fluent self. There were high expectations from Kishan after he was picked up by MI for Rs 15.25 crore in the mega auction. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has identified Kishan's weakness against short deliveries and said the 23-year-old might find it tough in Australia and South Africa.

"I think he was rattled by the blow he got. Don't forget, in the past, he had been hit on the helmet. It actually is not a good sign because it means, in places like Australia and South Africa where there is extra bounce, he is going to be like a rabbit caught in the headlights. Every fast bowler is going to just bang it short, nobody is going to pitch it where he likes, nothing is going to be below the waist. Anything above the waist, he is struggling at the moment," Gavaskar told Star Sports after the game between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

In the match against Lucknow Super Giants, Kishan scored eight runs off 20 balls and he was eventually dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi. The spinner bowled a googly and Kishan just managed to get a thick inside edge and it looped up to the left of Jason Holder at slip straight off the keeper Quinton de Kock's boot. Kishan started walking even before the bowler broke into half-an-appeal. Chasing a 169-run target, MI could manage just 132/8 and slumped to their eighth loss in the IPL 2022.

"He just walked off. He had a miserable time. He just wanted to get out of the misery. Generally, when the ball is edged and it's caught at first slip, batters wait. Here is a man who when the ball maybe even had hit the turf, he was not interested. He started to walk till the umpire told him 'hang on, wait, let's have a referral'. It's just the mental situation he was in," Gavaskar said.

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 36 runs on Sunday to move to the fourth spot in the IPL points table.