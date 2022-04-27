Chennai Super Kings (CSK) haven't been at their best in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, and are currently ninth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with four points from eight games (two wins and six defeats). The franchise has also gone through plenty of new changes with MS Dhoni handing over captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the ongoing campaign. Despite their poor showings, former skipper Dhoni has been one of the consistent performers for Chennai and has performed the finisher's role with aplomb. Against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 33, the wicketkeeper-batter smacked an unbeaten 28 off 13 balls as CSK chased down a target of 156 runs. Fans were left in a state of delirium as Dhoni slammed the match-winning boundary off the last ball of the match to lead CSK to victory. Speaking in a YouTube video, former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Brad Hogg hailed Dhoni's ability to finish a match and said that "no target is too big" for him.

"MS Dhoni wants that particular moment. He wants it because he believes in himself. No target is too big. Whether it's 15 runs an over or 30 runs an over, he still believes that he can get his team over the line. Also the reputation, he already knows that the bowler is thinking that he is good at this role at the back end and he can win from any situation", he said.

"His scoring rate is not that high in the 18th and the 19th over. He is just working the ball around, making sure that he's got control of the run rate. It's between him and the bowler in the final over and he tries to attack the bowler in the first couple of balls. Once he does that, his reputation overrides the bowler's mind", he further added.

In Match 38 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), fans once again expected Dhoni to win the game for Chennai in the final over but he was dismissed by Rishi Dhawan after registering 12 runs off eight balls. CSK lost by 11 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.