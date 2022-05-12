A premier strike bowler for Australia across all three formats, Pat Cummins has had a mixed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 so far. After missing the first three games of the season to international commitments, Cummins announced his arrival in style, smashing a 15-ball 56 to help Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians. However, after a string of poor performances with the ball, the Australian Test skipper was dropped from the team. After missing the last four games, Cummins returned to the KKR team and made an instant impact with the ball as he came back to haunt MI again.

He took three wickets in an over as KKR defeated MI for the second time this season.

Cummins expressed his delight over the fact that he got to represent KKR once again.

"I was pumped when I got picked by KKR again. It's my fifth season now. I felt I had unfinished business because I left halfway through last season and missed the second half. It's hard in the IPL because you feel like you are building towards something and then there's a major auction. So really glad to be back with the same team. Lots of the same players, same staff members so I was very happy," Cummins was quoted as saying by KKR's website.

Cummins, who was bought back by KKR for Rs 7.25 crore during the mega auction, is currently in his second spell with the two-time champions.

He was part of KKR's 2014 title-winning side, and became one of the most expensive acquisitions at the auction when KKR splashed Rs 15.5 crore to acquire his services in 2020.

After picking 12 wickets during IPL 2020, Cummins only featured in the first half of last season after deciding to manage his workload.

The 29-year-old will hope to play a hand in KKR's bid for a potential playoff spot in the remaining matches.