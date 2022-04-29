Kuldeep Yadav had a great night for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against his old franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. The Chinaman bowler returned with figures of 3-0-14-4 as DC restricted KKR to just 146/9 in 20 overs. DC chased down the target in 19 overs. Yadav was declared the 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant display. He is currently on 17 wickets and is only second to Yuzvendra Chahal, his long-time spin partner in the Indian cricket team, who is on 18 wickets playing for Rajasthan Royals.

Yadav appears to be a much more confident player now. This is a welcome change after he lost his place in the Indian cricket team in the last couple of years. Also, he did not feature regularly in the playing XI of KKR in the last few IPL seasons.

After DC's victory over KKR, Yadav revealed how he has changed. "I might have become a better bowler, but I am mentally strong than before. When you fail, you pick what you can improve on and that is something I had to improve. I don't get scared of failing now," he said in the post match presentation.

Yadav took crucial wickets of KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, wicketkeeper Indrajith and power-hitter Andre Russell.

"I liked Russell's wicket as I set him up, it was my plan and when there were a couple of dots I knew he would step out. This is the best IPL season for me. I am enjoying my bowling. I don't think what the batter will do and what if I get hit. My focus has been to bowl the right line and lengths. I felt there was bat but thought the ball had touched the ground but when Rishabh went up then I was positive, it was an important wicket as Shreyas was batting well."

He also thanked Chahal for the encouragement that he has given. "He (Chahal)encouraged me a lot. He has been like a big brother and stood by me during my bad times. In my heart, I want him to go and win the Purple Cap because he has been bowling exceptionally over the past four years," Yadav said.