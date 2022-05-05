Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, full again, around middle. Nicholas Pooran knocks it down the long on for a single. He retains the strike.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Top shot! A fuller ball, outside off. Nicholas Pooran smashes this over extra-cover all the way for a biggie. A tough shot but Pooran has made that look so easy!
9.4 overs (0 Run) Tad quicker now, shorter as well, outside off, spinning away. Nicholas Pooran stays in his crease and tries to cut this away but he misses.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery, pitches it up, around middle and leg. Aiden Markram knocks it down to long off and takes a single.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! They need more of these! Another tossed up ball, full again, around middle and leg. Aiden Markram heaves it high over long on for a biggie.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full, around off. Nicholas Pooran drills it down to long off for a single.
DRINKS! Delhi are well in control of this game. They have got three big wickets and with required rate over 14, Hyderabad need something special from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran. Both of them are quite capable batters but this looks a tough task from hereon. Delhi, on the other hand, will know that if they get rid of these two, a victory is almost guaranteed. Can Hyderabad make a comeback in this game?
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Marginally short, outside off. Aiden Markram slices it over point for a brace.
8.5 overs (0 Run) A fuller ball, around middle. Aiden Markram pushes it back to the bowler.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Another good-length delivery, outside off. Nicholas Pooran miscues his shot cut shot towards extra-cover and he scampers across to the other end for a quick single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Nicholas Pooran pushes it towards extra-cover. No run there!
8.2 overs (0 Run) A successful review for Nicholas Pooran! An appeal for LBW, and the umpire raises his finger! But Nicholas Pooran goes up immediately! A length ball, angling down the leg side. Nicholas Pooran looks to flick this but he misses. The umpire gives it out after a loud appeal. The replay shows that it was missing the leg stump. Nicholas Pooran survives! The on-field decision needs to be overturned.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Aiden Markram punches it through cover for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, spinning away, fuller ball. Nicholas Pooran opens the face of the bat and looks to push this away but he misses.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and turning into the batter. Aiden Markram goes back and pushes it to long on for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) It is a flatter delivery, on off. Pooran punches it to long off for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Aiden Markram pushes it off the back foot through cover for a single.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy runs! Another fuller ball, slower through the air, outside off. Aiden Markram presses forward to drive but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for a boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav begins with a fuller ball, tosses it up, outside off. Aiden Markram leans to drive but he misses. Rishabh Pant collects the ball and whips the bails off. An appeal for stumping! The replay shows that Aiden Markram's foot is well grounded!
Is this stumped? The replays roll in and it shows that the foot is grounded and Aiden Markram can continue.
Nicholas Pooran walks out to the middle now as Kuldeep Yadav is brought into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Mitchell Marsh comes into the attack and strikes! He gets rid of the dangerous Rahul Tripathi and Hyderabad are in a spot of a bother now. A shorter ball, around middle. Rahul Tripathi pulls this but he fails to get any distance or elevation on this. The ball goes towards deep square leg, where, Shardul Thakur takes a good low catch.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! This is really good bowling from Mitchell Marsh! A length ball, shaping away, outside off. Rahul Tripathi dances down the track and looks to have a push at it but he misses.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling in, around middle and leg. Rahul Tripathi looks to flick but he misses and gets hit on his pads.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, width on offer. Aiden Markram chops it towards sweeper cover and rotates the strike.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Another pitched up ball, outside off, shaping away. Rahul Tripathi leans to drive but the ball goes off the inner half of his bat towards mid on and for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Mitchell Marsh begins with a full-length delivery, around off. Rahul Tripathi drives and finds the fielder at mid off.
Mitchell Marsh is brought into the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, wide of off. Rahul Tripathi slashes this towards sweeper cover for a single. Hyderabad are 35 for 2 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Good shot! A fuller ball, outside off. Rahul Tripathi goes inside-out over cover for another boundary. Back-to-back to boundaries!
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much needed boundary! A fuller ball, outside off. Rahul Tripathi steps down the pitch and throws his bat at it, but the ball goes off the top edge towards third man for a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Aiden Markram stays in his crease and cuts it through point for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Aiden Markram cuts it towards cover of the back foot. No run there!
5.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Rahul Tripathi pushes it off the back foot towards cover. Mitchell Marsh there dives to his right and makes an excellent stop. Single taken!
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing a target of 208, are 65/3. The live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.