9.3 overs (4 Runs) Four!
9.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side again, Warner mistimes his pull towards mid-wicket.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Warner looks to cut but is beaten.
Rovman Powell is the next man in.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Fuller one on off, Pant tries to slap it but gets an inside edge and the ball hits the stumps. The skipper walks away in disappointment.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! All along the gorund! Short and outside off, Pant cuts it through point and this one races away to the point fence.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Three in three! Pant is on a roll here! Makes room and also comes down the track, gets to the pitch of it again and tonks it over long off.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one, this is much flatter but gets the same result. Flatter one on middle, Pant lofts it over long-off for a maximum.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) Six! The go-to shot of many a batter against a spinner. Get down and play the slog sweep. This one has cleared the ropes.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Warner plays it towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
DRINKS! Delhi have lost two wickets but are going at a decent rate here. Warner is looking dangerous and if Pant settles in, Hyderabad bowlers will find it tough in the death overs. However, some wickets here and especially of these two will put keep the scoring rate under check. Shreyas Gopal's overs will be crucial in this middle phase and the leg-spinner has already started well but lets see how things pan out now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Takes one and keeps strike! Markram continues to leak runs, did so in the last game and now too. On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! That not only releases the pressure from Warner and Delhi but also from Pant! This is right in the arc, fuller and on middle, Warner lofts it over the long on fence. Catch it was the call but it went well over the fielder.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Does not connect at all there and that probably saves him! Pant steps out, he gets a little too close to the pitch of the ball, he hits it flat but it lands short of long on for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Warner wants two but it is just the one! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Pant steps down the track, the length is shortened, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit hard down the ground towards long on. Just the one.
Will we see a bowling change after an expensive first over by Kartik Tyagi? Yes, spin from both ends now. Aiden Markram is brought into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a brilliant first over from Gopal! Just one from it. Pant is now on 2 from 9 balls. On the pads, Pant looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! Shorter and outside off, Pant slaps it hard but to covers.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Pressure building on Pant here! Shorter and outside off, this is guided to point.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Pant will feel he probably missed out there! On the pads, Pant looks to sweep but can't beat short fine leg.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Warner probably thought it was a leg spinner! On the pads, Warner leaves it alone thinking it would spindown the leg side. It hits his pad though.
Time for some spin now. Shreyas Gopal is into the attack. Two left-handers are on the crease, so it will be an interesting battle.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but an expensive 6th over! On the pads, Pant looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Pant has been a touch late on the deliveries. He is struggling against the pace of Kartik.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Now takes one! Shorter and outside off, Warner waits and guides it through point for one. 50 up for Delhi. It has been a quick start for them.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped down the ground! That has been hit with a lot of power! Fuller and on off, this is hammered down to the long off fence. Stand and delivery! Back-to-back boundaries.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Takes full toll of the Free Hit! The key here was he did not try to hit it hard and hence, did not loose his shape! Shuffles across, Tyagi bowls a full toss outside off, Warner just guides it over point for a boundary.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Angled into the pads, Pant works it through square leg and gets to the other end. The siren goes on which means it is a no ball, Free Hit coming up.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten for pace again! Fuller and outside off, shaping away. Pant looks to drive but is beaten.
5.1 overs (0 Run) That one zips through! What a delivery! Length and just outside off, Pant is late in getting his bat down. He is beaten, the ball just about goes past the off pole.
