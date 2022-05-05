Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) Four!
18.1 overs (4 Runs) Four!
17.6 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, outside off, shorter in length. Kartik Tyagi looks to cut this away but he misses. 43 needed off 12 balls.
Kartik Tyagi is the next man in.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! With that wicket, Delhi can breath a sigh of relief now. Shardul Thakur gets rewarded on a bad delivery here! A full toss, around middle. Nicholas Pooran pulls this but the ball goes off the top edge high towards long on. Rovman Powell runs forward and takes a good catch. The umpire's check if the ball is above the waist, but it seems fine. Nicholas Pooran walks back and Hyderabad need a miracle here!
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HIGH AND HANDSOME! Another low full toss, around middle and off. Nicholas Pooran smokes this one straight down the ground for a maximum.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! A tough chance though! Another full toss, outside off. Nicholas Pooran lifts it high wide of long off. Lalit Yadav runs to his right, puts in a dive, and gets his hands to it but spills it out at the end. Two taken!
17.2 overs (0 Run) A yorker-length delivery, around middle. Nicholas Pooran flicks it towards mid-wicket. No run taken!
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Shardul Thakur misses his length and serves a low full toss, outside off. Nicholas Pooran drives it uppishly towards deep extra-cover for a boundary.
Shardul Thakur is back on.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Shorter ball, outside off. Shreyas Gopal tries to cut this away but he misses. 55 needed off 18 balls now.
16.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Shreyas Gopal tries to push this away but he misses.
Shreyas Gopal walks out to the middle now.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Six and out! Khaleel Ahmed strikes once again, he gets his third wicket of the game and Hyderabad lose their sixth. A length ball, outside off. Sean Abbott looks to go over cover but the ball goes off the splice of the blade and flies high towards point. Ripal Patel there takes a good catch. More pressure on Pooran now!
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over! Top shot! This will take some pressure off Nicholas Pooran! A length ball, around middle. Sean Abbott tonks it high and just over the fielder at long on for a maximum.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A fuller ball, around middle and leg. Nicholas Pooran works it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single. Fifty for Nicholas Pooran! This has been a terrific innings from him so far. But he will know his job is only half done yet.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A full toss, down the leg side. Nicholas Pooran looks to flick this but he misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes towards the keeper. Khaleel Ahmed has got away with that one!
DRINKS! Hyderabad have lost five wickets and they have been behind in this game thoughout this innings, but they are still in it. Courtesy a good innings by Aiden Markram and now, Nicholas Pooran showing his full range. However, the required rate is still over 15 and if Delhi can get Pooran here or bowl at least one tight over, they will most probably seal the game. Exciting final phase of this game coming up as Khaleel Ahmed is back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle and off. Sean Abbott hops and blocks it out. 62 needed off 24 balls now.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller ball, around middle. Nicholas Pooran miscues his drive towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Much fuller now, outside off. Nicholas Pooran presses forward to drive but the ball goes off the outside edge between the keeper and Shardul Thakur at short third man. He gets a hand to it but the ball goes towards third man. Two taken!
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HIGH AND HANDSOME! A gift to Nicholas Pooran and he is not going to miss out on these! A full toss, on middle. Nicholas Pooran smashes it high over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! A huge shout for caught behind and the umpire says no! A fuller ball, wide of off. Nicholas Pooran throws his bat at it but he misses. Rishabh Pant thinks he has heard a noise and he takes it upstairs. The replay rolls in. UltraEdge shows no bat involved! The on-field decision stands. Wide called as well!
15.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angling in, around off, at around 141 clicks. Sean Abbott taps it towards cover and takes a quick single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. Nicholas Pooran miscues his pull shot towards long on for a single.
