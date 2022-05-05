Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) Four!
19.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powell has played exactly the innings, Delhi wanted! Fifty for Rovman Powell! It is a full delivery, on off. Malik misses his length just a bit as Powell goes deep in his crease. Hammers it over long off for a maximum.
Umran Malik comes to bowl the final over of the innings.
18.6 overs (0 Run) A yorker to end the over, on off. Warner hits it to mid off and does not get a single. So the last over coming up. Can Warner get to his century?
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap again and Warner goes into the 90s. 100 runs partnership comes up as well. A fullish delivery on middle and leg. Warner whips it towards deep square leg and find the gap as the ball races away towards the fence.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary for Warner! The man was inside the circle at mid off. Warner makes room to this length delivery on middle and hammers it straight down the ground for a boundary.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle. Powell works it to short fine leg for just a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle. Warner hits it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a clever shot this is! A yorler around leg. Warner first looks to reverse-sweep it but realises the line is not right and ends up adjusting himself for a switch hit and gets it away towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! Brilliant over by Tyagi! Just 9 from it. Short and wide, outside off. Powell looks to slap it away but misses.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ohh...that should be given six for height as well! That went way too high. A fullish delivery, around off. Powell goes for a big mighty swing across the line. The ball goes high in the air and just over the ropes at the long on fence. The fielder jumps to catch it but it falls away from him over the ropes.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Almost a yorker again, on off. Warner manages to hit it to long on and looks for the second run but is sent back. A single taken.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Brilliant bowling from Kartik Tyagi! Nails a perfect wide yorker, outside off. Warner looks to dig it out but misses.
17.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes for a wide yorker, outside off. Bit too wide and Warner tries reaching for it. He falls in the attempt but misses and a wide is called.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! Gold dust at the moment! Back of a length, around off. Warner looks to heave it across the line but misses.
17.1 overs (1 Run) The ball falls just short of the long on fielder this time. It is full on off. Powell drills it flat but bit aerially and Aiden Markram dives forward at long on. He fails to reach it but stops it and just a single taken.
Kartik Tyagi comes back on!
16.6 overs (0 Run) A dot ball to end the over! Lucky there, Sean Abbott to get away with it. It is on the shorter side and outside off. Warner looks to upper cut it but misses.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now, Warner gets into the act and almost takes Sean Abbott's fingers away. On a length, around off. Warner slams it hard down the ground, right of the bowler. Sean Abbott gets a hand on it but the ball does not stick and goes away towards the long off fence.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Goes for a yorker this time, almost bowls it, around off. Powell drills it hard to long on for a single.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is poor bowling! It is a short ball, around off. Right in the arc and Rovman Powell pulls it hard over the cow corner for a maximum. He needs to find that blockhole!
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is the power of Rovman Powell! Abbott with a length delivery, around off. Rovman Powell just stands tall and hammers it over long off for a biggie.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! It is full and outside off. Rovman Powell tries reaching it but misses.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Sean Abbott starts with a dot delivery! Lands on a length but it is outside off and just away from the arc of Rovman Powell who swing across the line and misses. The ball goes back to the keeper.
DRINKS! Two set-batters are on the crease for Delhi and both are very destructive batters. However, it is a high-scoring ground and pressure will be on Warner and Rovman Powell to go big in these last four overs. Hyderabad, on the other hand, don't have T Natarajan today and let's see how other bowlers go about their business in these death overs. Can Delhi get over 190 here? Sean Abbott is back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, outside off. David Warner opens the face of the bat and drives it straight to the fielder at point. No run there!
15.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker, around middle and leg. Rovman Powell works it away wide of long on and rotates the strike.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! DISPATCHED! Another shorter delivery, around middle. Rovman Powell picks up the length and muscles this over deep square leg for a biggie.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around middle. Rovman Powell pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder runs to his left and does well to stop the ball. Two runs taken!
15.2 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! A low full toss yorker, on middle. Rovman Powell digs it out back to the bowler.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, width on offer this time. David Warner pushes it off the back foot towards deep cover for a single.
