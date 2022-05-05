Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
14.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! This is the best gift you can give to the opposition.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pooran has to be the man for Hyderabad from here and he is doing enough to keep his team in the game. It is a full ball, on middle. Pooran gets low and slog-sweeps it over deep square leg for a maximum.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Short and around off. Singh looks to cut but gets the inside edge past stumps to short fine leg for a single.
Shardul Thakur comes back on!
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! What a shot! This is what makes this guy special! It is full and on off. Pooran gets under it and tonks it over long off with finesse for a maximum. 91 needed now from 36 balls!
13.5 overs (0 Run) A very full delivery, outside off. Pooran drives it to covers.
13.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another wide by Nortje, he goes full and down the leg side. Pooran looks to whip it away but it is way down the leg side. Pant dives to his right and makes a good stop.
13.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! It is full and wider outside off. Pooran lets it go.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! A yorker on middle. Singh nudges it towards the leg side for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Singh gets across and works it to mid-wicket.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A very full ball, outside off. Pooran slices it to deep point for a single.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Beautiful shot! Back of a length, on off. Pooran just stays deep in his crease and pulls it over cow corner for a maximum. This man looks so good when he gets going, class was written all over that shot.
Anrich Nortje comes back into the attack.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shashank Singh starts off with a fantastic shot! It is a full ball, on off. Singh shuffles across a bit and hits it straight down the ground for a boundary.
Shashank Singh is the new man in.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pain followed by joy for Khaleel Ahmed! He gives the best possible response to the pain and the dangerous Aiden Markram departs. He punches the bat in frustration and Hyderabad lose their fourth wicket. A slower length ball and the good thing is it is wider outside off. Aiden Markram looks to go big inside-out. It is a big boundary at that end and he miscues it a bit. The ball goes towards long off and Kuldeep Yadav takes the catch comfortably. 111 needed now from 43 balls!
Ouch! Khaleel Ahmed has been hit near his left shoulder. The physio is out there and is checking on him. He seems fine and we are good to resume!
12.4 overs (1 Run) Ohh...that will hurt Khaleel Ahmed! It is a length ball, on off. Pooran absolutely smashes it back to the bowler. The ball hits him straight into the coller-bone. The ball goes towards the off side and the batters take a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! A fullish delivery, around off. Probably in the slot for Pooran to go for a biggie but he plays down the wrong line.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss on middle. Pooran hits it to left of long on and comes back for the second run.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to start the over and Hyderabad are gathering some of their mojo. It is a full ball, on leg. Pooran flicks it towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
Khaleel Ahmed (2-0-12-1) comes back to bowl.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Back-to-back sixes! A shorter ball, around middle. Aiden Markram pulls it over the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 118 needed now from 48 balls!
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Aiden Markram is not going out without a fight here! This is full on middle. Aiden Markram gets under it and tonks it straight down the ground for a biggie.
11.4 overs (0 Run) A flatter and quicker one on middle. Aiden Markram punches it back to the bowler.
11.3 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Yadav pushes it quicker around leg. Pooran sweeps off the inside half of his blade to short fine leg. The batters go for a single and Anrich Nortje fires a direct hit. The leg umpire takes it upstairs and the replays show that Aiden Markram is inside the crease.
Run out chance! There is a direct-hit at the striker's end. The replay shows that Aiden Markram has just made his ground. NOT OUT it is!
11.2 overs (0 Run) It is quicker and fuller outside off. Pooran looks to drive it away but misses.
11.1 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery on middle. Pooran reverse-sweeps it to backward point.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hyderabad need more of such overs, 14 runs from it. Marsh bowls length again, outside off. Aiden Markram goes deep in his crease and slams it wide of long off for a boundary. 131 needed from 54 balls now!
10.5 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, around off. Aiden Markram hits it hard again but finds the fielder at extra-cover in the ring.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! It is on the shorter side on middle. Aiden Markram pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top-class shot from a top-class player! A fullish delivery, on off. Aiden Markram goes deep in his crease and hits it inside-out towards the cover region for a boundary.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter on off. Aiden Markram looks to pull but misses and the ball hits him high on the pads.
10.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Lands on a length and down the leg side. Aiden Markram gets across and looks to whip it away but misses.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Pooran pulls it hard left of long on for a single.
