Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is what Hyderabad need! A short ball, around leg. Rahul Tripathi pulls it over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
3.2 overs (0 Run) This is angled across the batter. It is outside off. Rahul Tripathi makes room and looks to slash it away but misses.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Rahul Tripathi looks to pull but gets the inside edge onto his pads. Good pace there too, just over 145 clicks this delivery.
2.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Rahul Tripathi steers it towards third man for a single. This has been a good start for Delhi.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, around leg at 143.2 kph. Kane Williamson looks to work it towards the leg side but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes towards short fine leg. A leg bye taken.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, outside off. Kane Williamson throws his bat at it as he plays away from his body and misses.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kane Williamson responds with a boundary! A short ball on middle. Kane Williamson is ready for that length and pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Short and wide, outside off. Kane Williamson throws his bat at this one but misses. Pressure building on Kane Williamson, how will he respond?
2.1 overs (1 Run) Anrich Nortje starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, around off at 143.9 kph. Rahul Tripathi steers it towards third man for a single.
Anrich Nortje comes into the attack.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Another one that is angled across the batter, it is pitched around off and goes away. Kane Williamson leaves it alone calmly.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Fourth dot ball for Kane Williamson! He is yet to get off the mark. It is a fullish delivery, around off and shaping away from the batter. Kane Williamson leaves it alone.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Rahul Tripathi defends it off the outside half of his blade towards third man for a single.
Rahul Tripathi walks out to bat at number 3.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Unlucky for Abhishek Sharma and Hyderabad! Khaleel Ahmed, the wicket-taker provides the breakthrough. It is honestly a poor delivery with fine leg inside the circle. It is full and around leg. Sharma flicks it but flicks it straight to the short fine leg fielder, Kuldeep Yadav. He takes a good low catch and Sharma has to walk back disappointed.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the innings. It is a fullish delivery and bit of width provided this time. Sharma throws his bat at that and gets it over cover-point for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Nice shape away from the batter for Khaleel Ahmed. It is full and outside off. The ball shapes away and Sharma drives it back to the bowler.
Who will bowl from the other end? Khaleel Ahmed it is!
0.6 over (0 Run) Good start from Shardul Thakur, just 4 from the first over! Short and wide, outside off. Kane Williamson looks to cut but gets the inside edge back to the keeper.
0.5 over (0 Run) Another overpitched delivery, around off. Kane Williamson drives it to covers and finds the fielder again.
0.4 over (0 Run) Pitched up, on off. Kane Williamson drives it straight to mid off.
0.3 over (1 Run) On the pads and fuller. Sharma works it to deep square leg for a single.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Abhishek Sharma is underway! It is a fullish delivery, around off. Sharma drives it right of mid off and the fielder half-stops it. Two runs taken.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE! This is full and swinging into Sharma. It swings down the leg side as Abhishek Sharma misses his flick shot. Wide called.
0.1 over (0 Run) Thakur starts with a a length delivery, on off. Sharma defends it towards the off side. Good tight start from Shardul Thakur.
