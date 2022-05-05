Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Mitchell Marsh is down for a chat. He says that it was good to get a few off the middle in the last game but getting a win will be important. Mentions that they have a great team but it's just about clicking as a team and they have had close games, also it will be good if one of our top-four go big. Mentions that he has loved batting at number 3 and Ricky Ponting and Shane Watson's support have been helpful. Informs that bowling is coming along well, and if Rishabh is listening to this, he is ready to go!
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi, says that they have no problem with batting first. Informs that they have made four changes in their team. Tells that some changes are forced as Axar got injured and few changes are tactical changes because of the wicket. Mentions that they can learn from their mistakes and keep improving.
Kane Williamson, the skipper of Hyderabad, says that he will bowl first, maybe the dew will play a factor and they are looking forward to chase. Mentions that their losses in the previous games have been different, but still a few positives. Informs that they have three changes, three debutants will play tonight, and Marco Jansen, T Natarajan and Sundar are the players who will miss out. Adds that the new players are excited and pumped for today's game. Concludes by saying that they need to keep moving forward and execute their plans.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Mandeep Singh (In place of Prithvi Shaw), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel (In place of Axar Patel), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed (In place of Chetan Sakariya), Anrich Nortje (In place of Mustafizur Rahman).
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott (In place of Marco Jansen), Shreyas Gopal (In place of Washington Sundar), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi (In place of T Natarajan), Umran Malik.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Hyderabad. They have elected to BOWL first.
Kevin Pietersen is down near the pitch. He says that the outfield is like a carpet here, one side is short while the other side is long. Adds that Kuldeep Yadav has had some success here, and he has bowled slower on this wicket. Tells that batters will enjoy on this pitch. Further adds that there are chances of dew which means the captain winning the toss will bowl first.
Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal and Kartik Tyagi are seen getting their caps in the Hyderabad huddle. So expect at least three changes in the Hyderabad XI.
UPDATE - Prithvi Shaw has not made it to the ground due to some illness and he will miss the game tonight. Who will open alongside David Warner?
David Warner is up against his former team, the team that he has captained to the title win in 2016. He surely knows a lot about this Hyderabad team and its management and it was quite a bitter end to his stay in the Hyderabad camp last year. Will all those things bring any impact on Warner's performance and the overall result of this game? Warner will surely be eager to go out there in the field and make a statement. Let's see how things pan out. Toss and team sheets coming up.
Games are moving along quickly as we welcome you to the coverage of the 50th game of this year's Indian T20 League and it is a clash between two sides in desperate need of a win, Hyderabad and Delhi. The former began brilliantly but now are on a losing run. Delhi on the other hand, have lacked consistency so far in this tournament. Both enter this game on the back of a defeat and will be eager to get to winning ways. Who will do so?
... MATCH DAY …
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.0 overs, Delhi Capitals are 0/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Everything related to Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score. Do check for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.