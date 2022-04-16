Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Marsh is clearly struggling with his timing out there in the middle!
9.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker-length ball, outside off. Warner squeezes it out behind square on the off side. The batters cross ends.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and around off. Mitchell Marsh looks to sweep but it goes off the inner half of the bat, behind square on the leg side for a run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Aerial...but safe! Warner backs away so Shahbaz Ahmed follows him with a loopy ball. Warner looks to heave it away but he gets a top edge, which falls short of the long on fielder. A single taken!
9.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and outside off. Marsh looks to cut but he gets an under-edge past the keeper and gets a single in the end.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Marsh slaps hard but finds the cover fielder. No run there.
Strategic break! Bangalore have fared well after the Powerplay and dried out the runs slightly. David Warner though is set and has Mitchell Marsh for company who has the ability to shift gears at any point in time. 115 needed off 66 balls and this game is hanging in the balance at the moment. Shahbaz Ahmed to bowl after the break...
8.6 overs (2 Runs) An overthrow and they get the second run in the end! Sloppy from Bangalore here! This is tossed up, outside off. Warner reaches out and drives it wide of Suyash Prabhudessai at long off. Suyash gets to the ball quickly but hurls a wayward throw at the bowler's end. Glenn fails to grab the ball and it goes past him. The fielder backing up runs in from the deep to collect the ball but he fumbles and the batters take another run. Maxwell is absolutely furious with that fielding effort.
8.5 overs (0 Run) An arm ball from Maxwell, that goes on with the angle from outside off. David Warner stays back to cut but he misses.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Mitchell Marsh cuts it hard through the cover region and takes a run.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A quicker ball, short and outside off. Mitchell Marsh punches hard but straight to the cover fielder.
8.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR WARNER! Off just 29 balls and this has been a terrific inning from the Australian. Flatter ball, on off. David Warner taps it to the off side and gets to the other end. This is his 52nd fifty in the Indian T20 League - the most by any.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Maxwell comes 'round the wicket and serves a flatter ball, outside off. Mitchell Marsh cuts it to deep cover and settles for a single.
Glenn Maxwell is back on.
7.6 overs (0 Run) This is a quicker ball, on a length, around off. Warner keeps it out watchfully. Good comeback from Wanindu Hasaranga after conceding a six on the fourth ball.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. David Warner pushes it towards the cover fielder, on the bounce.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Warner breaks the shackles! Full and on middle. Warner kneels and slog-sweeps it in front of square on the leg side. The ball hits the boundary cushions on the full and the umpire signals a maximum after consulting with the third umpire.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Mitchell Marsh punches it through covers and bags a run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Marsh sets himself up for a heave over deep mid-wicket. However, he gets an inside edge onto his pad.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Hasaranga starts with a flatter ball, on middle. David Warner tucks it to the leg side and settles for a single.
Change in bowling. It's time for Wanindu Hasaranga to roll his arm...
6.6 overs (1 Run) An off-pace delivery, into the deck, on middle. Warner pulls it in front of square on the leg side. The fielder in the deep cuts it off and keeps it to just one. 5 runs off Harshal Patel's first over!
6.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower ball that is full and around middle, Marsh strokes it to long on and gives the strike back to Warner.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, full and outside off, Mitchell Marsh drives but finds his fellow Australian, Glenn Maxwell at extra cover.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. David Warner works it to long on and takes a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Warner shimmies down the track so Patel drags his length back and bowls it into the surface, around off. Warner blocks it out.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Excellent effort from Suyash Prabhudessai. This is a full ball, on middle. Warner drives it back past the bowler. Suyash runs across to his right from long on, puts in a dive and saves a couple of runs for his side.
Bowling change. Here comes Harshal Patel...
5.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and outside off. David Warner cuts it through the cover region and collects a run. At the end of the Powerplay, Delhi are 57/1.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Warner makes room on the off side and Josh Hazlewood follows him cleverly with a slower ball, on a length. Warners fails to work it through the leg side and gets hit on his thigh pad.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Marsh steers it towards third man and settles for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, just outside off. Warner pushes it wide of the mid off fielder and rotates the strike.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! Warner makes room on the off side and slaps this back-of-a-length ball through the point region for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Josh comes 'round the wicket and serves a good-length ball, nipping back in late from middle and off. David Warner gets cramped for room as he tries to work it on the leg side. He gets hit high on his body.
