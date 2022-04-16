Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Strategic break! Bangalore have come storming back into this contest, thanks to Glenn Maxwell who seems to have got in the groove and he is taking the attack to Delhi's bowlers now. Delhi have managed to dismantle Bangalore's top-order but they will need to keep picking up wickets as Bangalore bat pretty deep.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Smart batting. A quiet nudge in the gap at mid-wicket and Glenn Maxwell keeps the strike with a single. 23 from the over.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 22 from the over so far, Kuldeep is under immense pressure here. Fuller and around leg, Maxwell bends his back knee a bit and smokes it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Maxwell is on fire and stealing the momentum away from Delhi. Too full on this occasion from Kuldeep, wide outside off, Glenn Maxwell bludgeons his drive through extra cover.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Maxwell is on the attack! He doesn't want Kuldeep to settle here. Another long hop, around middle, Glenn rocks back and rockets his pull shot over mid-wicket. It's hit towards the shorter side of the ground and sails into the crowd.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Again the length is short and on middle, Maxwell pulls it towards wide long on and scampers back for the second run.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Kuldeep drags his length short, around off, Maxwell camps back and smacks it wide of long on for a powerful boundary.
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter arm ball around leg, Glenn Maxwell moves back to work it on the leg side but it takes the inner edge and rolls to short fine leg. They cross for a quick run. Another tidy over by Axar Patel.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Flying stop by Shaw! Floated and full, around off, Glenn Maxwell drives it firmly to covers where Prithvi Shaw dives across to his right to stop the racing ball.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, wide outside off, Suyash Prabhudessai steps back to make room but only manages to drag it back past the bowler to long on. They cross.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Skidding down the leg side, it's worked to deep square leg for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, defended back to the bowler.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Risky! Arm ball on middle, a bit short, Maxwell goes back and tickles it to deep square leg. They call for a risky second run and complete it safely in the end. A better throw from the deep by Kamlesh Nagarkoti (sub) could have made things interesting.
Axar Patel comes back to bowl. 7 runs came off his first over.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Digs it in short, around off at 133.3 kph, Suyash Prabhudessai drops his wrists and sways away.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full in length and around off, Maxwell drives it to wide mid off and pinches a quick run. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Short in length and outside off, Glenn cuts but finds the point fielder.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided down to third man for a single.
Suyash Prabhudessai walks out to bat.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! KOHLI IS RUN OUT! A magical piece of fielding by Lalit Yadav and his direct hit has helped Delhi net the big fish. A swinging delivery, on a length around off, Kohli plays it down to point and looks for a run. Glenn Maxwell responds initially but then stops. He sends Kohli back who turns and tries to rush back but Lalit Yadav collects the ball and scores a direct hit at the same time towards the striker's end. They appeal, the third umpire comes into play and the replays show that Kohli is inches short of the crease. Big blow to Bangalore.
Is that a run out? A direct hit at the striker's end and Virat Kohli might be in trouble here. Excellent fielding from Lalit Yadav at backward point. He got rid of the ball quickly and scored a direct at Kohli's end. The replays suggest that Kohli was just short of his crease.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and close to off, Kohli walks forward and pushes it to covers.
Shardul Thakur (1-0-7-1) is back on.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Mustafizur Rahman errs in line and delivers a length ball around leg, Glenn Maxwell walks across the stumps and nudges it down to fine leg for a boundary. 10 from the over, Bangalore are 40/2 after the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off, dabbed down to cover-point for a run.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Mustafizur Rahman speeds in from 'round the wicket and angles in a length ball on middle, Kohli defends it to the leg side.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Pace off again, the length goes a bit short, around off, Glenn taps it down to short third man for one.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Slower one from Mustafizur Rahman but it's a little too full and around off, Maxwell drills his drive through covers and finds the fence.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! A touch short in length and outside off, angling away, Glenn Maxwell flashes his bat at it but fails to connect.
