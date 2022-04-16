Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
Who will bat next? It's Kuldeep Yadav.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Josh Hazlewood bags his third wicket and it is the dangerous Shardul Thakur who takes the long walk back to the pavilion. Josh runs in and hits the deck hard, around off, cramping Thakur for room. Shardul looks to pull hard but he gets a top edge which goes high in the night sky towards the point region. Dinesh Karthik calls it from behind the sticks, runs forward, settles nicely under it and takes a good catch.
Josh Hazlewood to bowl the 19th over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, on a length, outside off. Shardul Thakur drags it towards Virat Kohli at deep mid-wicket and manages only a run. 34 runs needed from 12 balls.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! UP AND OVER! Patel looks for a yorker but ends up serving a low full toss, around off. Shardul Thakur smashes it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Is there a twist in the tale?
17.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! A slower ball, on a length, outside off. Shardul Thakur has a wild swing at it but fails to make any connection.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Axar drills it to long off for one run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Falls short of the fielder yet again! A very full ball, outside off. Shardul Thakur looks to go over long off. It goes off the toe-end of the bat, in the air towards long off. Maxwell runs in from the deep but the ball lands in front of him. A single taken.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! A full ball, well outside off. Shardul Thakur lets it through to the keeper. Wided!
17.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Axar Patel nudges it around the corner and takes a single.
Change in bowling. Harshal Patel is back into the attack.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Aerial...but safe! A short ball, outside off. Shardul Thakur looks to whack it over deep mid-wicket. He only manages a top edge which falls well in front of Glenn Maxwell who runs in from long on. Two runs are taken!
16.5 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, into the deck, around off. Shardul looks to pull but he gets early into his shot and gets hit high on his body.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker, on middle. Axar Patel digs it out to the leg side and takes a run.
Axar Patel is the new batter.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That is a spectacular catch from Virat Kohli at extra cover and that could be it for Delhi. Siraj bowls it wider, outside off. It is a full toss, Pant reaches out and looks to go over extra cover. He gets it from the toe-end of his bat towards Kohli at extra cover. Kohli hops and takes a one-handed stunner. The crowd erupts yet again. Bangalore are well and truly on top now!
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHACKED! Siraj serves a slower ball, into the wicket, around off. Pant stands tall and hoicks it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, outside off. Rishabh Pant drags it towards Glenn Maxwell at mid off, who dives to his right and half-stops it. The ball goes past him and the batters collect two runs.
Mohammed Siraj (3-0-20-1) returns to the attack.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short and around off. Pant rocks back and cuts it hard towards the cover fielder. The fielder there fumbles and concedes a single. Pant will retain the strike.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not from the middle of the bat but he gets the desired result! Flighted ball, outside off. Pant skips down the track and mistimes his big shot, just over the long off fence for a maximum. 19 from the over, 56 needed off 24 balls.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovative from Pant! That is probably the fourth time that Pant has played that shot! Floated, down leg. Pant gets low, loses his balance but still manages to help it on its way through the fine leg region for a boundary.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, on a length, on middle. Shardul Thakur looks to block but it goes off a thick inside edge, past the sticks for a run.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! This is tossed up, on off. Thakur tonks it way over the long on fence for a maximum.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A length ball, darted on the pads. Pant tries to paddle it through fine leg but he misses and gets hit on his pad. The ball rolls away to the leg side for a leg bye.
