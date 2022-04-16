Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then! Bangalore have posted a good total on the board and Delhi's batters have their task cut out. There seems to be some amount of dew on the field and that will test Bangalore's bowlers as well. Who will end up on the right side of the result? Do join us for the second essay that begins shortly.
Glenn Maxwell (55 off 34b) comes up for a quick word. The Aussie says that it has started okay for him but there is still plenty of work to do. Adds that the way they started, losing two quick wickets, they tried to review things and he was lucky to target Kuldeep towards the shorter boundary. Praises Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed for their partnership. Regarding when he decides to play the reverse-batted shot, Maxwell replies that it depends on the field set against him. Shares that the pitch is two-paced and when you bowl straight and try the angled seam, it's tough to score. Says he is always ready to bowl and if gets a chance, he would look to pick up a wicket or two. On Karthik's batting, Maxwell says that he has been outstanding and almost got them over the line in the last match as well. He praises DK's ball-striking and calls it second to none. Feels that they have got a really good total on the board and hopes that it's enough.
Delhi started exceedingly well with the ball and they didn't allow Bangalore's batters to free their arms. The pace duo of Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed managed to get rid of Bangalore's openers, but the other bowlers failed to back it up. They lost the momentum in the slog overs and all of their bowlers were taken to the cleaners. Kuldeep Yadav did take the big wicket of Glenn Maxwell but he conceded a lot of runs.
Bangalore lost their top order inside 7 overs and were put under pressure straightaway, courtesy of some good bowling and brilliant fielding. Maxwell bailed them out of trouble and provided them with the much-needed impetus, by taking the attack to Kuldeep Yadav in the 9th over which changed the course of the innings. He got out after getting to his fifty, and then it was the Dinesh Karthik show that pulled things back in Bangalore's favour. He along with Shahbaz Ahmed powered Bangalore to a competitive total, after being stuttering at 92-5.
Whooaa! 57 runs off the last 3 overs and Bangalore have ended the innings on a high! The unbeaten partnership of 97 runs off 52 balls between Shahbaz Ahmed and the in-form Dinesh Karthik has ensured that they post a really good total on the board. Delhi were on top at the halfway mark but they leaked a lot of runs at the backend and would be extremely disappointed.
19.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, Shahbaz Ahmed goes down on one knee and drags it off the inner half to deep mid-wicket. A single to close the innings. 17 from the over, Bangalore finish on 189/5!
19.6 overs (1 Run) Another wide! Kuldeep Yadav is trying to stay away from the hitting zone. Bowls another short ball wide outside off. Shahbaz allows it through.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Kuldeep drags his length short and delivers it way wide outside off, Shahbaz Ahmed leaves.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dismissed! Too full in length and outside off, Shahbaz Ahmed gets the chance to line himself under the delivery and towers it over long off.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Turning away from the left-hander, wide outside off, Shahbaz allows it through.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, a full toss, DK slogs it over mid-wicket for just a single.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Floated delivery, a touch short and on middle, Karthik tries to reverse-heave it from the crease but gets a little under edge past the keeper for a boundary at third man.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Very full and around middle, Karthik goes down for the slog-sweep but scuffs it off the bottom half. It goes to deep mid-wicket and he scampers back for the second run to keep strike.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Dot ball. A full toss around leg, over 100 kph, DK sweeps but finds short fine leg. He loses his balance as well.
Who will bowl the last over of the innings? Kuldeep Yadav it is.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shahbaz Ahmed marks his presence now. Short and around leg, Ahmed stands back with an open stance, clears his front leg and smashes it to the deep square leg fence. 12 from the over. Can Bangalore touch 200?
18.5 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle, whipped to deep mid-wicket for a run.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Very full in length and wide outside off, Karthik pushes at it and misses. Before this ball, Rishabh Pant had asked his bowler to slow down, breathe, take his time and deliver. The result is a dot ball. Excellent from the captain.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powerful! Short in length and outside off, Dinesh Karthik stands back, fetches it from there and hammer-pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Given LBW and Dinesh Karthik takes the review straightaway. There is some involvement of the bat and the decision is reversed much to the delight of the crowd. Coming to the delivery, a near-yorker on middle, Karthik brings his bat down and then we see it getting deflected to square leg. The bowler appeal and gets the umpire to agree but DK uses the DRS to overturn the decision.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and down the leg side, Ahmed tries to heave but misses. It goes off his pads to square leg and they get a leg bye. DK is back on strike.
Shardul Thakur (3-0-16-1) is back on.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is outstanding batting from Karthik, he gets to his FIFTY off just 26 balls. Mustafizur Rahman speeds in from 'round the wicket and tries to follow the batter down the leg side with a low full toss. Karthik shows it the full face of his bat and smacks it over mid off. 28 from the over!
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Karthik is doing it yet again for Bangalore. The 'finisher' is finishing the innings on a high. Fuller this time, around off, Karthik stays inside the crease, gets the chance to get under the delivery and launches it over long off.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Muscular! Mustafizur Rahman is clueless at the moment. Delivers it on a length around off, angling away, DK camps on the back foot and hammers it over the bowler's head for a maximum. 150 comes up!
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! DK is motoring now and the crowd is loving it! He is in stupendous form this season. A conventional shot from him this time as he rocks back to a length ball outside off and rifles it through extra cover.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow, that's an exceptional shot! Short in length and outside off, slower in pace, Dinesh Karthik brings out the reverse-batted shot again, nails it from the middle of the bat this time and it finds the fence at third man.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Looking London Talking Tokyo. A length ball outside off, angling away, Karthik walks across the stumps to scoop it past short fine leg but it takes the outside edge and screams past short third man. The end result is what he desired, a boundary.
Mustafizur Rahman to bowl out.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle, Shahbaz Ahmed clips it to deep mid-wicket and calls for two. Easy two in the end. 12 from the over!
16.5 overs (1 Run) Too full in length and wide outside off, Karthik goes for the reverse-batted shot and it comes off from the bottom part of his blade. It runs through point and they cross.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish and wide outside off, Karthik chases and throws his bat at it. It takes a bit of the bottom edge and rolls to the keeper. Pant fumbles but no run is conceded.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! DK targets the shorter side of the ground and sends it flying over the fence. Shortish and around off, angling away, Dinesh Karthik powers it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and outside off, Karthik rocks back and cuts it late. He beats backward point and collects a couple as the sweeper cover fielder cuts it off near the fence.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one, it's served on a shortish length around off, Shahbaz Ahmed steps back and taps it down to point for a run.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Delivers it from wide of the crease and keeps his line outside off, Ahmed drives the full ball to sweeper cover for a run. 5 singles from the over, a good one by Mustafizur Rahman.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Misses out! A full toss outside off, Shahbaz flashes his bat at it but fails to make any connection.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short and around middle, Karthik turns and pulls it behind square leg. It's stopped near the fence and they cross for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, it's driven firmly to deep cover for only a single. A good over thus far from the Fizz!
15.2 overs (1 Run) Rahman comes from 'round the wicket and delivers it on a length around off, Karthik plays it down to point for a run.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, Shahbaz Ahmed punches it square of the wicket on the off side for a single.
