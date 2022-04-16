Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Two wickets in the over have brought this game firmly in Bangalore's corner. Pace off again from Josh Hazlewood. It's short and around off, Lalit Yadav pulls but without much conviction over square leg. Suyash Prabhudessai moves swiftly across to his left and takes the catch safely. Delhi's chase has nosedived since the departure of David Warner. 75 needed off 30 balls.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slips a length ball down the leg side, Yadav tries to flick but misses.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, at 117.5 kph, Pant punches it to deep cover for only a run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on off at 136 kph, Yadav pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Josh Hazlewood goes short and around off, at 136 kph, Lalit Yadav steps back to cut but misses.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Identical to the last delivery, but the pace is up by 10 kph, Lalit also pushes inside the line but he misses.
Lalit Yadav walks out to bat.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! The chase is falling flat on its face for Delhi. Josh Hazlewood hurls across a cross-seam delivery, on a length outside off at 125.3 kph. Rovman Powell gets forward to push inside the line but only manages to edge it to the keeper. Dinesh Karthik makes no mistake and Delhi lose yet another power-hitter cheaply.
Strategic break! Well, the wicket of Mitchell Marsh could prove to be a blessing in disguise for Delhi as he was eating up a lot of deliveries and the asking rate was creeping up. The skipper, Rishabh Pant will be keen to take the game deep and take his side over the line. They still have some power-hitters to come and the equation of 78 runs off 36 balls might be in Delhi's reach if they bat smartly going ahead. Josh Hazlewood comes into the attack.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! That's an unfortunate way to get out but it ends the misery for Mitchell Marsh. This wicket could be a blessing in disguise for Delhi as the Aussie was struggling big time. Fuller and around middle, Pant drills his drive straight back and Wanindu Hasaranga gets some touch on the ball as it goes on to collide with the stumps at the bowler's end. Mitchell Marsh has ventured out as he was backing up and will have to go. Bangalore are on top at the moment, 78 needed off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again well played by Rishabh Pant. Floated one, landing full around leg, Pant gets down and paddles it behind short fine leg for a boundary.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted and full, around off, Marsh slogs it to deep mid-wicket, without much timing, for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Sliding down the leg side, Pant sweeps it towards short fine leg for one.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Floated and full, around leg, Pant sweeps it firmly to deep mid-wicket and Josh Hazlewood makes a sliding stop near the fence. Two runs taken.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever shot! Tossed up around leg, landing full, Rishabh Pant goes down and scoops it behind, wide of short fine leg, for a boundary.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Another swing and a miss and Marsh continues to struggle. Short and outside off, Marsh tries to pull but it bounces over his blade. 90 needed off 42 balls.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Short and outside off, Marsh tries to pull but misses.
12.4 overs (1 Run) PUT DOWN! Could be a costly miss. Short in length and wide outside off, Pant throws his bat at it and mistimes his shot aerially over point. Wanindu Hasaranga comes rushing forward from the deep, catches the ball as well but then fails to hang on as he goes down. Maybe, he got there too soon and didn't realize it. A single taken. 100 up!
12.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, Marsh forces it down to wide long on and calls for two. Gets only a run.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around off, Marsh rocks back and pulls it to deep square leg for a couple.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, Pant drives it towards extra cover for a single.
Mohammed Siraj (2-0-15-1) is back on.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Marsh cuts but finds the point fielder. What an over, 2 runs and a big wicket of Warner in it.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter around leg, Pant moves back and cuts it through point for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Pant goes down to sweep but mistimes it on the leg side.
Rishabh Pant walks out to bat.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Wanindu Hasaranga has done it. Tossed up, landing full around middle, Warner attempts for the 'switch hit' but fails to connect cleanly. It thuds him on the back leg, they appeal but the finger stays down. Karthik is convinced, Faf du Plessis agrees and they take the DRS. The UltraEdge detects no wood and the Ball Tracking shows three reds. The crowd roars. It's a massive breakthrough for Bangalore. 96 needed off 51 balls and now Delhi will have a new batter alongside a rusty Mitchell Marsh.
Review! Bangalore have opted for a review for LBW. Warner tried to play a switch hit and he might be in trouble. The Ball Tracking rolls in and it shows that the ball would have crashed into the off pole.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted and full around off, Marsh drags his slog-sweep to deep mid-wicket for a run.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter on off, Marsh gets back to pull but mistimes it back to the bowler.
Wanindu Hasaranga comes back into the attack. 8 runs came off his first over.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Calmly done! Short in length and outside off, Warner sits quietly on the back foot and decides to loft it over backward point for a boundary. No power, all timing. 14 from the over, 97 needed off 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Marsh continues with his rusty batting show! Short in length and outside off, slower in pace, Marsh inside-edges his attempted pull shot towards short fine leg. They cross.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker around leg, Warner digs it out down towards long on for a brisk single.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's a mighty blow! Slower one from Patel, full and on middle, Warner clears his front leg, picks it up and dumps it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Marsh forces it down to long on for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Patel comes from 'round the wicket and delivers it from wide of the crease. It's short and on off, Warner moves back and guides it wide of backward point for a run.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 190, are 116/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Everything related to Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score. Do check for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.