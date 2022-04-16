Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one, short and around off, Marsh is early into his pull shot and misses. He takes a blow on his body. Fine comeback over by Siraj, 5 runs and a wicket from it.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Siraj goes very full and arrows it around off, Marsh tries to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. A stifled appeal from Siraj quickly dies down.
Mitchell Marsh walks in at number 3 to join his countryman.
4.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Shaw holes out! Smart bowling from Siraj. He follows the batter down the leg side with a short ball and Prithvi Shaw decides to take on the bowler with his pull shot. It's a slower one, holding onto the surface a bit and that has brought the false shot. It flies off the top edge and Anuj Rawat takes a simple catch at deep mid-wicket. 140 needed off 92 balls.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle and off, Warner taps it down through point for a single. 50 up!
4.2 overs (0 Run) Brilliant stop at point! Angling away from the batter, outside off, Warner slaps it in front of square on the off side and Kohli makes a diving stop to prevent the boundary.
Harsha Bhogle (on air) confirms that all the technology is back running!
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Fuller delivery, around off and angling away, David Warner drills it down the ground and it reaches the long off fence in a flash.
Mohammed Siraj comes back to bowl. 10 runs came off his first over.
3.6 overs (1 Run) 15 from the over! Quicker one, around off, David Warner walks across and works it behind square leg for one.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Fires a full ball down the leg side, Warner leaves.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! Shahbaz Ahmed drags his length short and serves it around off, David Warner uses the depth of his crease and muscles it over long on.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Turning down the leg side, Warner lets it be.
Simon Doull, the on-air commentator, informs that UltraEdge and Ball Tracking are down at the moment and the same has been conveyed to Faf du Plessis.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Goes down and sweeps a full ball to deep mid-wicket for a run.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, punched off the back foot to covers.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around leg, Warner flicks it to deep square leg for a single. 155 needed off 100 balls.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart batting! Floated and full, around off, Warner goes down and across before powering it behind square leg. Once again the first ball has fetched Delhi a boundary.
Shahbaz Ahmed comes to bowl now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Width outside off, short in length, Shaw plays it straight towards short third man. A dot ball to end an 11-run over.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Not where Shaw intended but it's a boundary nonetheless. Short and around off, Prithvi Shaw stands back to pull but it takes the top edge and flies behind short third man for a boundary.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly short and on off, Shaw tries to pull from the back foot but fails to middle his shot cleanly.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Around middle, on a length, Warner drops it with gentle hands to covers and pinches a quick run.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle, Warner hangs on the back foot and hits it across the line. Finds mid-wicket.
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Warner greets another Aussie into the attack with a biggie. Hazlewood serves it short and around leg, Warner swivels on the back foot and pulls it easily over long leg for a biggie.
Josh Hazlewood comes into the attack.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Shaw plays late and tries to beat point but fails in his attempt. A dot ball to end the over, 10 off it.
1.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Tremendous! That's a shot of a man in form. Siraj delivers it on a length around off, Shaw picks it up and dispatches it over cow corner for a biggie. Effortless.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around leg, Warner lifts his front leg and glances it to deep square leg for a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) The length is again on the shorter side, outside off, Shaw stays put inside the crease and guides it through cover-point for one.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) What a shot! Siraj serves it on a good length around off, Shaw punches it sweetly to deep cover and collects a couple.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Siraj begins with a shortish delivery outside off, Prithvi Shaw stays back and plays it down to point.
Who will operate from the other end? It is Mohammed Siraj.
0.6 over (1 Run) Shortish and around leg, Shaw works it to the left side of the short fine leg fielder for a run. 9 from the first over!
0.5 over (1 Run) EDGY! That missed the leg stump by a whisker. Fuller and on off, Warner tries to slog-sweep again but it takes the inside part of the bottom edge and runs past the stumps. The short fine leg fielder makes a sliding stop and they cross for a run.
0.4 over (0 Run) Slightly short and on off, Warner goes back and pulls but mistimes it towards mid-wicket.
0.3 over (0 Run) Slower through the air, full and on middle, Warner drives it back to the bowler.
0.2 over (6 Runs) SIX! Warner opens his account in a grand fashion. Floated and full, landing close to off, Warner goes down on one knee and smokes it over mid-wicket for a maximum. Shows no respect for his countryman.
0.1 over (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, Shaw flicks it to deep mid-wicket and takes a run. The chase is underway for Delhi.
