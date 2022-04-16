Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) A yorker-length delivery, around off. Kohli shimmies down a bit and digs it out.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Fuller in length, outside off. Kohli gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it through mid off. David Warner there, dives to his right in order to stop the ball. However, the ball evades him and races away for a boundary.
4.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is a good-length ball, around the corridor of uncertainty. Kohli gets forward to defend but the ball goes past the outside edge. Excellent bowling!
4.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, just outside off. Kohli taps it towards cover and looks to sneak in a quick run. Maxwell though sends him back in time.
4.2 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! A length ball, around middle. Glenn Maxwell looks to flick it away but he gets it away off the toe end. The ball lobs up and falls in the vacant mid-wicket region. A single taken!
4.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Kohli taps it towards backward point and rotates the strike.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Big swing and a miss! Tossed up, outside off. Glenn Maxwell gets forward and looks to heave it away but he fails to make any connection.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nails his cut shot this time! This is flatter and quicker, outside off. Maxwell rocks back and cuts it past the backward point fielder to bag a boundary.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Too close to cut! Slightly short and around off, cramping the batter for room. Maxwell stays back to cut but he gets an under-edge onto the deck.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and well outside off. Kohli prods and bunts it towards long off for one run.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, outside off. Maxwell drives it towards long off and takes a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Kohli rocks back and eases it to long on. The batters cross ends.
Axar Patel to deliver the fourth over.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! A length ball, just outside off. Glenn Maxwell stays back, opens the face of his bat and steers it past the diving fielder at short third man for a boundary. He gets off the mark with that shot.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, nipping back in slightly. Glenn Maxwell blocks it awkwardly back to the bowler.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around middle. Glenn Maxwell defends it back to the bowler.
Glenn Maxwell is the new batter at number 4.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent field placement from Rishabh Pant and Khaleel Ahmed gets the big fish! Bangalore lose their skipper and are in a spot of bother early on in the innings. Faf du Plessis skips down the track, so Khaleel Ahmed serves it wider, shorter and outside off. Faf looks to smack it over the extra cover fence. Although, the ball goes off the outer half of the blade, towards the deep point region. Axar Patel is stationed there quite square and he takes a simple catch moving to his right.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Faf du Plessis stays back and punches it to the cover fielder.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Khaleel starts with a full ball, outside off. Kohli reaches out and looks to drive it through covers. It goes off the inner half of the blade towards mid off, for a run.
Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the third over.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Good change of pace from Thakur! A slower ball, into the surface, around middle. Faf du Plessis looks to pull but gets early into his shot and misses. He gets hit high on his body. End of a successful over for Delhi - 7 runs and a wicket off it!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! A length ball, angling in late from outside off. Faf du Plessis looks to cut it away from his body but the ball sneaks past the inside edge.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pierces the gap to perfection! Good-length ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis gets forward and drives it on the up through the mid off region. David Warner there dives to his left but the ball goes past him and races away to the fence.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and outside off. Kohli hangs back and mistimes his cut shot towards deep backward point for a single.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) This is a full ball, outside off. Virat Kohli gets forward and drives it through the cover region for a brace. The fielder in the deep cuts it off. Kohli is off the mark with a couple of runs.
A huge roar from the crowd as Virat Kohli walks in next.
1.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! PLUMB LBW! Shardul Thakur strikes straightaway! A dream start for him and Delhi get the breakthrough! This is a full ball, nipping back in late from middle and off. Anuj Rawat misses his flick and gets pinged on his front pad. Thakur appeals and the umpire agrees. Rawat has a word with the skipper but they don't opt for the review. Anuj Rawat departs for a golden duck.
0.6 over (0 Run) Excellent delivery to end the over! A length ball, angling in late from middle. Faf du Plessis prods and manages to defend it back to the bowler. 5 runs off the first over.
Who will operate from the other end?
0.6 over (1 Run) Wide! A leg-cutter from Mustafizur Rahman but he errs in line. This is a loopy ball, well outside off. Faf du Plessis lets it be. Wide called by the umpire.
0.5 over (0 Run) Another ball that is on a length, around off. Faf du Plessis sits back in his crease and defends it to the off side.
0.4 over (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Faf du Plessis reaches out and drags it to the fielder at covers.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Too straight from Mustafizur Rahman this time! He serves it on the pads. Faf du Plessis just tickles it through the fine leg region for a boundary. Bangalore are up and running!
0.2 over (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but that was surely heading down leg! This was a full ball, nipping back in sharply, from middle. Faf du Plessis misses his flick and gets hit low on his pad. Some movement early on for Mustafizur Rahman! Pant went against reviewing the decision, a good call in the end. The replays later showed that there was a hint of an inside edge too.
0.1 over (0 Run) Rahman starts with a back-of-a-length ball, around middle. Faf du Plessis stays back and dabs it onto the deck.
The thriller at the Brabourne Stadium is over and Lucknow survived a late scare. Let's switch our focus to Wankhede now where we are minutes away from the first ball. Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat are the openers for Bangalore. Mustafizur Rahman to start proceedings. One slip in place. Here we go...
Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore, says that the pitch looks a bit drier than anticipated. Tells that they had a lot of discussion regarding the combination of the bowlers. Adds that breaking up the overs in the middle is something that they have spoken about as well. Informs that Harshal Patel replaces Akash Deep in this game.
Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi, says that the wicket is looking on the drier side so they want to make use of that. Adds that they have one change - Mitchell Marsh comes in for Sarfaraz Khan. Further tells that to keep believing in the process is the message to the team and he hopes that his team will utilize the shorter side of the ground.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel (In for Akash Deep), Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (In for Sarfaraz Khan), Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.
TOSS - Delhi have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
Debut for Mitchell Marsh! The Australia all-rounder receives his cap for Delhi from Rishabh Pant. He will add an all-round dimension to Delhi's strength.
Update - The game between Mumbai and Lucknow is going on at the Brabourne Stadium, and it's tightly poised at the moment. Chasing a target of 200, Mumbai need 84 off 42 balls with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle. With Kieron Pollard and Fabian Allen waiting in the wings, this promises to be a thriller. While we wait for the toss here, you can keep shuffling the tabs and follow that match as well.
Bangalore, on the flip side, were handed a defeat in their previous game after winning three games on the trot and they will be itching to get back to winning ways. They did miss the services of Harshal Patel in the last game, as their bowlers were taken to the cleaners and the batters failed to chase down a huge total. Although, Harshal Patel will be making his comeback in this game and it would surely bolster their line-up. In the last edition, Bangalore won both the fixtures which included a game that they won by one run. Will Delhi take revenge in this clash? We shall find that out soon. Stick around for toss and further updates.
Delhi are coming at the back of a comprehensive win in their previous game against Kolkata and they will be now looking to build on that. It was a complete team performance from them and they seem to be a very formidable unit. It is heard that the Australian all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, who is now fit, might be drafted into the XI straightaway. This Rishabh Pant-led side will be confident of their chances heading into this clash.
Hello and a very warm welcome to the coverage of game number 27 of the Indian T20 League where Delhi will lock horns with Bangalore at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Both these sides have fared reasonably well so far but we are yet to witness their best in this tournament. This surely promises to be a cracker of a game as two star-studded line-ups clash. Stay tuned for more...
... Match Day ...
