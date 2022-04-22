Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full, straight and on the pads. Pant tickles it to fine leg for a boundary.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle. Shaw heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! AGAIN! Full ball, down the leg side. Shaw misses his flick. Free hit stays yet again.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short and around leg. Shaw tries to pull but misses. A wide given. Free hit stays.
8.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE BYES! No ball! The ball does not even land on the pitch, McCoy tries back of the hand delivery but fumbles and serves it way to the right of the keeper, Samson dives but cannot reach there. A boundary. No ball called as well. Free hit coming up.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A one-handed six! Full ball, way outside off, slower. Shaw lofts it and one hand comes off the handle, over long off for a biggie.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Almost two overs without a boundary and they get one quickly here! Length and on middle. Shaw wrists it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Obed McCoy comes back on. He went for 10 runs in his first over!
7.6 overs (1 Run) Angling on the pads, it is pushed to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, cut to deep point for one.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Two wides! This is way down the leg side. Shaw leaves it. Samson does well to dive and get a hand to it. A single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, swept to deep square leg for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Shaw plays with the spin to deep mid-wicket where a fumble happens but the batter settles with a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Touch short and outside off. Pant chops it to point for a single.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on off. Pant pulls it to deep mid-wicket where Boult makes a superb stop. A couple of runs.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut away to deep point for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) In the air and safe! Tossed up, on middle, might be the googly. Shaw tries to sweep but gets a top edge to mid-wicket where it falls safely. A single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) This is quicker, full and on middle. Pant slog-sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, driven to deep cover for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle. Shaw blocks it on the back foot.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, Pant sweeps it to fine leg for a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Floated ball, full and on off. Pant leans and pushes it to long off for a single.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker, around off. Shaw tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark! Flatter and drifting on middle. Pant wrists it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Blocked out.
Rishabh Pant the skipper of Delhi comes out to bat now.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rajasthan strike again! Ravichandran Ashwin gets rid of Sarfaraz Khan on his very first ball! A tossed up ball, on off. Sarfaraz Khan goes for the slog-sweep but does not middle it and hits it flat, straight to Prasidh Krishna at square leg who takes a sharp catch.
