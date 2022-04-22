Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HIGH AND HANDSOME! A length ball, around middle. Jos Buttler dispatches this one over deep mid-wicket for a massive six. A 107 m hit that!
9.4 overs (0 Run) Mix-up...but no harm done! A yorker-length delivery, around middle. Jos Buttler jams it out towards mid on. He wanted a single there, but he is sent back by Devdutt Padikkal mid-way.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, around the leg pole. Devdutt Padikkal whips it towards deep square leg. Single taken!
9.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, on a length. Jos Buttler pushes it off the back foot towards sweeper cover for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, nipping back in, around middle and off. Jos Buttler blocks it out solidly.
Drinks! Delhi have no answers to this carnage from Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal. If they don't stop it quickly, they will end up chasing a huge total.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Wide of off, shorter ball. Jos Buttler slashes it towards deep point for a single. He retains the strike!
8.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side, fuller ball. Jos Buttler leaves it alone. Wide called!
8.5 overs (1 Run) Spinning away, shortish ball, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal cuts it towards point and takes a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on the pads. Jos Buttler works it away towards deep square leg for a single.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Tosses it up, full, around middle again. Jos Buttler smashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Loopy ball, full, around middle. Jos Buttler shimmies down the pitch and tonks it over long on for a biggie.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full, around middle. Devdutt Padikkal knocks it down towards long on for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single as this is flicked off the back-foot to square leg for a single.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Down leg this time, around fullish ball. Devdutt Padikkal gets down on his knee and sweeps it towards fine leg for a boundary.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Tossed up, around off. Devdutt Padikkal slog-sweeps it all the way over mid-wicketfor a biggie.
7.3 overs (1 Run) This is full and on middle. Buttler reverse sweeps it through point for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to covers.
7.1 overs (0 Run) An arm ball,sliding on middle, Buttler mistimes his heave to fine leg for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, turning it in onto the pads. Jos Buttler tucks it towards square leg for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Turning away, shortish ball, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal chops it towards point and rotates the strike.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Slower through the air, full, around off. Devdutt Padikkal gets down on his knee and sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for cracking boundary.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, touch shorter and quicker. Devdutt Padikkal tries to cut this away but he misses.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, fuller, around middle and off. Jos Buttler taps it towards cover and takes a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav tosses this up, full, outside off. Jos Buttler pushes it towards point.
Kuldeep Yadav is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around middle. Jos Buttler taps it towards mid off and scampers through to the other end. He retains the strike! Rajasthan are 44 for 0 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! On a length, outside off. Jos Buttler stays back and looks to slash this away but he misses.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Jos Buttler taking full advantage of the final over of the Powerplay! On a length, around middle. Jos Buttler once again clears his front foot and heaves it high over deep mid-wicket another maximum.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A full toss, around off. Jos Buttler pushes it towards cover.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Full again, outside off. Jos Buttler lifts it over mid off. David Warner chases it and does extremely well, to keep the ball away from the ropes. Two taken! Top stuff from Warner!
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! There it is! Jos Buttler was eagerly waiting to get going! A fuller ball, around middle. Jos Buttler clears his front leg and tonks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 91/0. The live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.