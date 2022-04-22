Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Ravichandran Ashwin is down for a chat! He says that Devdutt Padikkal was standing nearby and asked that it is not happening right? Tells the coach came and changed the momentum for them. Tells the ground is small and so they can't really say what was a good score. Says understanding the game is really crucial and in Chahal, they have a good understanding and hopes it continues the same. On dew, he says there was not much and hopes it remains the same for future games.
Rishabh Pant the skipper of Delhi, says that they were bowling well but Powell batted well and gave them a chance, they wanted to review the no ball and he says, the third umpire should have interfered in between to check the delivery. He says it was not good to send someone on the ground but it was a no ball and was shown on the big screen, he cannot change the rules of the game. Tells that they should have bowled a little better and they will now focus on the next game.
Consecutive wins for Rajasthan! They have yet again defended a healthy total. They did leak runs throughout the innings but made sure to grab wickets at regular intervals. Ravichandran Ashwin was excellent, he picked up two vital wickets. But Prasidh Krishna was the leader of the pack, he grabbed 3 wickets in his spell. Not to forget, he bowled a wicket-maiden in the 19th over and turned the tide towards them. That was probably the turning point. Obed McCoy was expensive, but he held his nerve once again and helped his side get over the line eventually. With this victory, Rajasthan move to the top of the table!
Delhi started the chase well with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw scoring runs freely. But David Warner perished within the Powerplay! Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw carried on to score runs but they too could not hold on and were dismissed when they tried to up the ante. Lalit Yadav and Rovman Powell got the game right till the last over, but there were too many runs to get at the end. Delhi probably could have sent Rovman Powell earlier and things could have been different. Nevertheless, they fought well but fell short at the end.
Drama, and entertainment at its absolute best! We have witnessed yet another game going down the wire. But it's Rajasthan who held their nerve and have clinched the game here. Back-to-back wins for Rajasthan! Agony for Delhi though!
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! On a length and on off. Powell tries to heave it but gets a top edge, high in the air and in the mitts of Sanju Samson who takes it. Rajasthan win by 15 runs!
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, slower and on middle. Powell wrists it to deep square leg for a couple.
19.4 overs (0 Run) That should be the game for Rajasthan! Slower, short ball, on middle. Powell swings across and misses. Delhi have lost momentum with all the argument.
The players from Delhi are arguing with the umpires regarding the no ball. The umpire had already called it a legal delivery! But the Delhi dugout does not seem happy with that decision. Praveen Amre from the Delhi dug out is walking out to have a chat with the umpire.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is unbelievable! A full toss, on middle. Powell smacks it over mid-wicket for a biggie. This is huge and Obed McCoy is under tremendous pressure. Rovman Powell is asking for a no ball and so is the whole Delhi pavilion. 3 down, 3 more needed.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ohh dear, Obed McCoy! Are we seeing something special! Full ball, angling outside off. Powell gets low and lofts it over covers for a biggie. 2 down, 4 more needed.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There is belief! Full and around off, in the slot for Rovman Powell who tonks this over long off for a biggie. 1 down, 5 more needed.
Obed McCoy will bowl the final over of the innings.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Wicket-maiden in the penultimate over! Outstanding from Prasidh Krishna! Fuller ball, on middle. Yadav flicks it to mid-wicket. 36 needed now. Can the West Indian, Rovman Powell do something special?
18.5 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! A yorker, just outside off. Yadav fails to get it away.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle. Yadav shuffles across and looks to flick it but misses. This is superb bowling from Krishna.
Kuldeep Yadav walks out to bat now.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Pressure, pressure, pressure on Delhi. Similar delivery as the previous one. Length ball, angling outside off. Yadav tries to hook it away but gets a faint edge to Samson, the keeper who takes it with ease.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! A length ball, angling outside off. This time Yadav tries to pull but misses. Rajasthan are asking them to hit on the bigger side.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Yadav slashes at it but misses.
Prasidh Krishna comes to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This game will go down to the wire! Fuller and on off. Powell muscles this one over long off for a biggie. 36 needed now.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Length again, slower and outside off. Powell tries to hook but misses it.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powell power! Short of a length and on off. Powell pulls it with all the power over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. 42 needed in 14 balls.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full, outside off, goes with the angle over the tramline for a wide.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle. Yadav pulls it to deep square leg for a single. Slower ball again...
17.2 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! A yorker-length delivery, around the off pole. Rovman Powell looks to squeeze this one but the ball goes off the inside edge towards fine leg for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, slower and outside off. Powell swings across but is deceived by the lack of pace.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, drilled to long on for one.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Too full and on off. Lalit smashes it to long on for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full, outside off, spinning away. Left alone.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and way outside off. Yadav skips down and reaches to hit it to covers.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! This is full and way outside off. Yadav drags it and hits it well as the ball sails over mid-wicket for a biggie.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) How is that missed the stumps! Fuller and on off, it lands and spins away. Powell gets low to slog-sweep it but misses. The ball is inches away from hitting the off pole.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer and on off, slower one. Yadav looks to ramp it away but misses.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Fuller and on off. Yadav steps down and across and paddles it through square leg for a boundary.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Powell knocks it to point for a single.
Strategic break! Rajasthan are definitely on top here! They have taken wickets at regular intervals here and have put Delhi under immense pressure. Rovman Powell is the new man in. He has not been at his absolute best, but if he gets going there is no stopping him!
15.3 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A length ball, on off. Thakur pulls it to deep mid-wicket and calls for two. Riyan Parag there rushes forward and gathers it quickly, throws it to the keeper, Samson who clips the bails off in a flash. Thakur was too late for his second run. It looks hard for Delhi now.
Is Shardul Thakur run out? Yes, he is! There is a throw at the keeper's end and Shardul Thakur is well short of his crease.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUGE! Shorter and on middle. Thakur pulls it hard and all the way over square leg for a biggie. Much needed one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Yadav pulls it to long on for a single.
