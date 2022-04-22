Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Fuller ball, outside off. Samson hits it hard, it goes more off the splice, all the way behind square on the off side for a maximum. Short square boundaries here.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Samson is already on the 5th gear! Full but way outside off, Samson smashes it over covers for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Samson shuffles in the crease and tries to ramp this full ball, way outside off. He misses and a wide is given.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HAMMERED! A full toss, on off. Samson hangs back and pummels it over long on for a biggie.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit of delay and we are back with carnage! Fuller ball, outside off. Samson hammers it through covers for a boundary. Little bit of width and he makes the most of it.
Slight halt in play! Sanju Samson has been hit on the helmet while attempting to play a shot. The physio is out there to have a check on him. He seems fine and we are good to resume!
17.1 overs (0 Run) A full ball, on middle. Samson makes room and tries to scoop it but plays all over it. Miscues it completely and he ends up getting hit on the helmet.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss, outside off. Samson works it to deep point for a run.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Really well bowled! A full ball, on the toes. Buttler digs it out to mid-wicket for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky! Short and on off. Samson leans back and upper cuts it over short third man for a boundary.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on off, pushed to long off for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle. Samson looks to pull but gets a top edge to mid on where the ball lands safely. A single. Just give the strike to Buttler, that is the mantra now.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Buttler looks to scoop it away but misses. Still a good over from Ahmed.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) CENTURY FOR JOS BUTTLER! There he jumps in delight as he reaches to the milestone. What an innings, what a player! This is on the pads, he flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a brace. He removes the helmet and stretches his arms. Wankhede is roaring as they appreciate the knock.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Samson works it to deep cover for a single. Strike to Jos Buttler, standing on 99.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Superb delivery yet again! Almost a yorker, on middle. Samson drills it back to Ahmed who shapes to hit on the stumps as Samson was a bit out of his crease.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Too full and shaping around off. Samson gets his bat down to defend.
Strategic break! Delhi can breathe a sigh of relief for now! Their bowlers have been taken to the cleaners but they have finally managed to break the opening stand. Rajasthan are firmly in the driver's seat for now. Jos Buttler is approaching yet another milestone. He just cannot stop scoring hundreds. Also, Sanju Samson comes out to bat now.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! A full ball, angling on middle. Padikkal looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. Ahmed is running away with his celebration but the umpire does not entertain him as he keeps his finger down. Ahmed straightaway asks Pant to take it upstairs. UltraEdge shows no bat there. Ball Tracking shows three reds and finally, Khaleel gets a breakthrough. There were two noises but Khaleel was adamant in his appeal and gets the wicket. Can Delhi put a lid on the run flow now? A mammoth stand of 155 is broken.
