Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
11.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Angling in on a fuller length, around middle. Lalit Yadav pushes it towards long on for a single.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, wide of off. Rishabh Pant punches it past the diving fielder at cover for a brace.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side. Rishabh Pant leaves it alone. Wide given!
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Fuller ball, tosses it up, around middle. Rishabh Pant dances down the track and whips it down the ground for a boundary.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Shorter, wide of off. Rishabh Pant leaves it alone. Wide called!
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! That's a Rishabh Pant special! A one-handed six! Fuller delivery, around middle. Rishabh Pant gets low and dispatches it over long on for a biggie.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery, slower through the air, around off. Lalit Yadav knocks down to long off for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A shorter ball, slower this time, spinning away, around middle. Rishabh Pant steps down and then guides it towards point for a single.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A gift for Rishabh Pant! A full toss, around middle. Rishabh Pant shimmies down the pitch and smashes it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
