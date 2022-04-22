Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter, slower and outside off. Buttler swings across but misses. Pant clips the bails off, more in frustration now.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pierces the gap! Buttler on 99! Tossed up, outside off. Buttler uses his wrists and hits it to deep mid-wicket where two fielders converges but the ball races into the fence.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Sees Padikkal coming down the track and Yadav serves it outside off. Padikkal reaches and hits it to covers for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Keeps it away, outside off. Buttler reaches and knocks it to deep point for a single.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two in a row! Into the 90s! Tossed up, on off. Buttler goes through the line and smashes it straight down the ground for a biggie.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Almost out of the ground! Monster from Jos Buttler! Very full and in the arc, on middle. Buttler thumps it to deep mid-wicket and the ball lands near the top tier.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A floated, full toss sliding around leg. Padikkal gets on his knee and mistimes his paddle on the leg side. No run.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Padikkal skips down and eases it to mid-wicket and the bowler himself rushes and collects it.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bisects the two fielders there! Fifty for Devdutt Padikkal! He needed this knock for his confidence! Short and outside off. Padikkal cuts it through backward point for a boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Around off. Buttler strokes it to covers for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off, pushed back to the bowler.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It is not just smashing but innovative shots as well. This is full and angling on middle. Buttler reverse-sweeps it through point for a boundary.
Axar Patel comes back to bowl.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Buttler pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stunning! No respect for the bowler! Yadav serves it from around the wicket and tries to keep it away from the arc. Buttler stretches his long arm and connects it brilliantly for a huge six.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Freebie! A full toss, on middle. Buttler whacks it to deep square leg for a boundary.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Buttler knocks it to covers.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The fielder there stationed watches it sail over. Might have taken if he stayed tight on the ropes. Short and drifting on middle. Buttler pulls it flat and over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Padikkal leans and drives it to deep cover for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A widish yorker, outside off. Jos fails to squeeze it out.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good reflexes from Padikkal, it was hit straight back to him. A full ball, outside off. Buttler drills it to long off for a boundary. No chance for the fielder there.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Length and angling across, outside off. Buttler misses his cut.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Padikkal cuts it late and to short third man and takes a quick single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Buttler mistimes his pull to long on and will take a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and serves it full and outside off. Buttler drives it to covers where Prithvi Shaw makes a good stop to his left.
Mustafizur Rahman comes back to bowl. He went for 14 runs in his first over.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 100 up for Rajasthan! This is full and on off. Padikkal pre-meditates as he slog-sweeps it over mid-wicket for a biggie. He moves to 47. Rajasthan will be eyeing more than 200 from here on.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball and on middle. Buttler makes room and nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, drilled down to long on for a single.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Padikkal enjoying the party as well! Tossed up, full and outside off. Padikkal drives it on the up and over covers for a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, tucked to square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Jos Buttler! He just keeps on hitting the milestones and he is not done yet! A full toss, outside off. Buttler smashes it through covers for a boundary.
