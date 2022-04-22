Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! An overpitched delivery, around middle. Prithvi Shaw presents the full face of the bat and drives it straight down the ground for a boundary.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, full in length. Sarfaraz Khan miscues his drive towards mid on for a single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) A full toss, around the thigh pads. Sarfaraz Khan defends it out.
Sarfaraz Khan walks out to the middle.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Prasidh Krishna strikes and he draws first blood! He gets rid of the dangerous, David Warner. A length ball, around the leg pole. David Warner backs away and tries to push this towards point but he gets a thick outside edge back to the keeper. Sanju Samson takes it easily.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! On a length, around middle. David Warner makes room and smashes this down the ground for a boundary.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy runs! David Warner gets a bit lucky here! A shortish ball, around off. David Warner looks to pull this, but the ball goes off the toe end, just past the off pole, and towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Touch slower, fuller ball, around off. David Warner taps it gently towards mid off and takes a single.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Good effort in the field though! On a length, outside off. David Warner slices it over point. Riyan Parag chases the ball and dives but he fails to stop the ball cleanly as the ball touches the boundary ropes.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Prithvi Shaw miscues his pull shot towards deep square leg for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, around off. Prithvi Shaw drives it firmly but finds the fielder at mid off.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not from the middle of the bat but that will race away to the ropes! Shortish ball, around off. Prithvi Shaw pulls it past mid on for a boundary.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Obed McCoy begins with a shorter ball, outside off. Prithvi Shaw taps it off the back foot towards point.
Obed McCoy is into the attack.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! First six of the innings! Short delivery, outside off, at 141.1 clicks. David Warner slashes it over short third man for a biggie.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Another short ball, outside off. David Warner sways away from it.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. David Warner miscues his pull shot towards mid on. No run there!
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! On a length, darting it around the thigh pads. David Warner flicks it past square leg for a boundary.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. David Warner hops and looks to cut this away but he misses.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Prithvi Shaw pulls this but he gets an inside edge back onto the pads. The ball rolls towards point and the batters sneak in a run.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, around middle, at around 141 clicks. Prithvi Shaw taps it towards mid off and takes a single. He retains the strike!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker-length delivery, around middle. Prithvi Shaw digs it out towards mid-wicket.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle. David Warner drags it with the inner half of his bat towards deep square leg. Single taken!
1.3 overs (0 Run) Better from Prasidh Krishna! On a length, shaping away a tad, outside off. David Warner looks to push this away but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full in length, outside off. David Warner presses forward and drives it to the fielder at cover.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! David Warner gets off the mark in style as well! Prasidh Krishna pitches it up, outside off. David Warner lifts it over cover for a beautiful boundary.
Who will bowl now? It is Prasidh Krishna.
0.6 over (0 Run) 0.6: Trent Boult to Prithvi Shaw, Pitches it up again, outside off. Prithvi Shaw drives it firmly but finds the fielder at cover. 8 runs off the first over!
0.5 over (0 Run) Very full, wide of off. Prithvi Shaw leans to drive but he misses.
0.4 over (0 Run) On a length from over the wicket, outside off. Prithvi Shaw blocks it out.
0.3 over (0 Run) Full again, outside off. Prithvi Shaw drives and find the fielder at cover.
0.2 over (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! A very tough chance though! Fuller ball, around middle. Prithvi Shaw pushes it uppishly, towards the left of the bowler. Trent Boult gets his hands to it but fails to grab it, it goes towards the fence. Boundary!
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Delhi and Prithvi Shaw are underway in style! Tad shorter, around middle and leg. Prithvi Shaw uses the depth of his crease and flicks it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 223, are 48/2. The live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.