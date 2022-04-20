Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, tad quicker now, touch short. Jitesh Sharma defends it out.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Loopy ball, full, down leg. Jitesh Sharma sweeps it past the diving fielder at short fine leg for a boundary.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, full, around middle and off. Shahrukh Khan pushes it towards long off for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Another loopy delivery, outside off, pitches it up again. Jitesh Sharma strokes it towards long off. Single taken!
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full, around off. Shahrukh Khan knocks it down to long off for a single.
Drinks! Delhi on top at the moment but they need to control it in the middle phase as well and restrict Punjab under 150. Sharma is looking in good touch while Shahrukh Khan is taking his time before he starts to unleash.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Much fuller now, around middle and off. Jitesh Sharma pushes it towards mid off.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Short, width on offer this time. Jitesh Sharma stays in his crease and slashes it past point for a cracking boundary.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, outside off. Jitesh Sharma leans and taps it towards point. Jitesh Sharma wanted a single there, he leaves his crease but Shahrukh Khan sends him back in time.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, around middle. Shahrukh Khan knocks it down to long on for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Angling in, on a length, around middle and leg. Shahrukh Khan taps it towards square leg.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Very full, wide of off this time. Jitesh Sharma drives but the ball goes off the outer half of the bat towards third man for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Marginally short, around middle and off. Jitesh Sharma pushes it off the back foot towards long off for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full, outside off. Jitesh Sharma taps it towards point.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, another shorter ball. Jitesh Sharma punches it off the back foot towards cover.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! A shorter ball, around middle, spinning in. Jitesh Sharma swivels and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, full, around middle. Jitesh Sharma blocks it out.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky boundary! Tosses it up, full, outside off. Jitesh Sharma looks to push this away but gets an outside edge past the short third man fielder. Mustafizur Rahman chases the ball but does not stop it. A boundary!
6.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shahrukh Khan taps it towards point off the back foot. Another successful over for Delhi!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Top delivery! Another bouncer, around middle and leg. Shahrukh Khan sways away from it at the end.
Shahrukh Khan walks out.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Punjab are falling apart here! This is good bowling from Khaleel Ahmed! A shorter ball, down leg. Jonny Bairstow swivels and pulls it to towards fine leg. Mustafizur Rahman there takes a good catch. He is the only man in the deep on the leg side and Jonny Bairstow has picked him up there.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Another length delivery, around off. Jitesh Sharma guides it towards third man and rotates the stike.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Good-length delivery, outside off. Jitesh Sharma steers it down to third man. A little fumble by the fielder there allows the batters to complete two runs.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky! On a length, outside off. Jitesh Sharma opens the face of the bat and guides it late past the keeper towards third man for a boundary.
Khaleel Ahmed to bowl now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter, shorter, around middle. Jonny Bairstow defends it back to the bowler. Punjab are 47 for 3 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, fuller now. Jonny Bairstow cuts it towards cover-point.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball, around off. Jitesh Sharma punches it off the back foot towards long off for a single. He gets off the mark!
Jitesh Sharma is the new man in.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Axar Patel comes into the attack and strikes straightaway! This is a big, big wicket. He gets rid of Liam Livingstone now. Punjab are in a spot of bother now. A shorter ball, around middle and leg, spinning away just a tad. Liam Livingstone dances down the track and looks to go over cover but he misses, Rishabh Pant collects the ball and whips the bails off.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Much fuller this time, around the pads. Jonny Bairstow leans and taps it towards square leg for a single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Axar Patel begins with a flatter ball, outside off, tad fuller. Liam Livingstone pushes it towards mid off and scampers through to the other end.
