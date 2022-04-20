Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Axar Patel is up for a chat. He says the wicket was sticky when the spinner bowled in the Powerplay. Adds that when he bowled well, the ball was gripping a bit and says jokingly that he is Gujarati and that's why he did not leak runs. Informs that he just bowled to his strength and his favorite wicket was getting their in-form batter, Liam Livingstone stumped. Adds that their main focus was only on cricket once they reached the ground and this should be an easy target to chase.
Delhi will be proud of this performance. They never let the opposition get on the front foot, in the Powerplay, middle phase and the business end of the innings, Delhi had full control. It was spinner's day out for them, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Lalit Yadav combined to take six wickets. Altogether it was a brilliant performance from Delhi and they will fancy chasing here.
On the same ground, same pitch, a total of 427 runs were scored between Rajasthan and Kolkata a few days ago but Punjab have been bundled out for a below-par score of 115 today. Punjab sometimes goes so hard and aggressive with their batting that they collapse quickly. It is Plan A for them but the tactics failed today. Agarwal gave a good start but they found themselves three down inside the Powerplay. Jitesh Sharma looked in good touch but he perished and after that, there was not much batting from Punjab. It was really an ordinary batting performance from them.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Arshdeep Singh has gifted his wicket at the end! A yorker-length delivery, outside off. Arshdeep Singh swings his bat at it but he misses. He runs across to sneak in a single, but he gives up since there is no response from his partner. Rishabh Pant jogs across to the striker's end and gently takes the bails off. Punjab are all out on 115.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Arshdeep Singh makes room once again and fails to get the ball.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up again, outside off. Arshdeep Singh once again backs away and swings his bat at it but he misses.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Arshdeep Singh makes room and leaves it alone.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A low full toss, around middle. Arshdeep Singh smashes it down the ground for a boundary. Arshdeep Singh adding some vital runs here!
19.1 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, slower delivery, around off. Arshdeep Singh swings his bat and gets an inside edge onto the deck and towards the right of the keeper. Rishabh Pant dives to his right and does well to stop the ball. Saved four runs there!
Who will bowl the final over? It is Mustafizur Rahman.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker-length delivery, around middle. Arshdeep Singh backs away and manages to get an under edge towards square leg for a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Another play and a miss! Short in length, around middle. Arshdeep Singh tries to pull this away but he fails to get any bat on it.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Shorter ball, outside off. Arshdeep Singh backs away and tries to cut this away but he misses.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, around middle and leg. Vaibhav Arora backs away and taps it towards cover for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Vaibhav Arora tries to have a poke at it, but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Vaibhav Arora tries to drive this but he misses.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Tad shorter, spinning away, around middle. Arshdeep Singh pushes it back to the bowler.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Vaibhav Arora pushes it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Vaibhav Arora is the last man in.
17.4 overs (0 Run) 17.4: Lalit Yadav to Rahul Chahar, OUT! CAUGHT! Another spinner gets a wicket! Good move by Pant to get a spinner into the attack. Lalit Yadav gets his second wicket of the game and Punjab are 9 down! A fuller ball, slower through the air, full, around middle. Rahul Chahar gets down on his knee and sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket. Rovman Powell there takes an easy catch.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Rahul Chahar advances down the pitch and blocks it out.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Another shorter ball, around middle. Rahul Chahar pushes it back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and punished! A shorter ball, wide of off. Rahul Chahar slashes it past point for a boundary.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker-length delivery, around off. Arshdeep Singh backs away and digs it out.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rahul Chahar dabs it towards third man for a single.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! These are important runs for Punjab! A short ball, around middle. Rahul Chahar pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Shorter ball, wide of off. Rahul Chahar stays in his crease and tries to cut this away but he misses.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Rahul Chahar looks to slash this but he gets an under edge just on the off side.
16.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Rahul Chahar taps it towards short third man.
Mustafizur Rahman is back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, full, down leg. Arshdeep Singh steps down the track and looks to flick this but he misses and gets rapped on the pads. A stifled appeal for LBW, but not given.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Arshdeep Singh defends it out.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball, around middle. Arshdeep Singh pushes it back to the bowler.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, full in length. Rahul Chahar taps it towards point. Single taken!
15.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up again, on middle. Rahul Chahar blocks it out off the front foot.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Rahul Chahar blocks it towards mid-wicket.
Match Reports
- Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Punjab Kings are 115. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Everything related to Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings live score. Do check for Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.