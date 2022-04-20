Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Strategic break! Delhi are all over Punjab at the moment. The last known batter, Shahrukh Khan has also been sent back to the pavilion. With only two wickets in hand now, Punjab will be hoping they get over 100 runs and have something to bowl at.
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Shahrukh Khan goes now and even 100 looks hard for Punjab! A length ball, outside off, width was there. Khan looks to slash at it but manages a thick outside edge to Pant who takes an easy catch. He walks back and takes away hopes as well.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on off. Khan smashes it past the bowler and will get a couple of runs.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle. Blocked out.
Rahul Chahar comes to the crease now.
Interestingly, we witnessed over 400 runs a few nights back and now Punjab are struggling to bat here.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! This is outstanding bowling from Kuldeep Yadav! He changes the angle and comes over the wicket, serves a full ball, outside off and makes it to spin back in sharply. Ellis is tempted to drive this and strides forward but gets beaten by the spin and the ball goes onto light up the stumps. A proper wrist spinners delivery.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Blocked out.
Nathan Ellis comes in.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! This is superb from both the spinners, they have been all over Punjab in this middle phase. Yadav serves alength ball, around off, it lands and spins back in. Rabada lunges and looks to drive but gets beaten on the inside edge and the ball goes through the gate to rattle the stumps. Superb stuff from Kuldeep Yadav. Punjab will now rely on Shahrukh Khan to take them to a respectable total.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker, floated and on off. Khan punches it through covers for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) This is full, landing on middle and spinning away. Rabada tries to work it away on the leg side but gets a leading edge to point for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball and on middle. Khan whips it to deep square leg for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, quicker and on middle. Rabada defends it out. Yet another brilliant over from Axar Patel.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, pushed to long off for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off. Rabada knocks it to deep point for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly quicker and around off, it is hit back to Patel.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. Rabada punches it to covers.
Kagiso Rabada comes to bat now.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Delhi strikes at a very crucial time! Jitesh Sharma was just trying to press the gas hard but Patel gets rid of him. This is full and angling around middle and leg. Jitesh Sharma shuffled way across to sweep this but misses and gets rapped on the pads. A huge shout for LBW and up goes the finger. Jitesh Sharma is quick to review this. UltraEdge shows a spike but it was the bat touching the ground. No bat clearly there. Ball Tracking shows it is the umpire's call on the impact. The on-field decision stands!
11.6 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle, pushed to long off for a single. The spinners are doing an incredible job to control things in middle phase.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, full ball, on middle. Khan works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Dropped! Tossed up, around off. Khan smashes it straight back to Yadav who gets to his left but it was hit hard so Kuldeep Yadav fails to take it. A single as it rolls to covers.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle. Khan looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Short again, outside off and turning away. Khan does not read the spin and misses his heave.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside of. Khan makes room and slaps it to deep point for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off, pushed to covers.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, slower and outside off. Sharma waits and steers it to short third man for an easy single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Touch short and on middle. Khan hits it to long on for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, fuller, it is pushed to covers.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Sharma punches it to long on for a single.
