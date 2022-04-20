Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jonny Bairstow ends the over on a positive note! A length ball, on middle. Bairstow clips it to short fine leg where the fielder gets a hand to it but fails to stop it from racing away to fence.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! A length ball, outside off. Bairstow opens the face of the bat and guides it through backward point and short third man for a boundary. Bisects the fielder really well.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, driven to covers for a single.
Liam Livingstone walks out to bat.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Both the openers gone now and Delhi are in the driving seat at the moment! On a length and slanting around off. Agarwal hops and tries to dab this away to third man but the ball ricochets of the inside edge onto the stumps.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) This time he gets his bat on it. Full and outside off. Agarwal drives it to deep cover for a brace.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Full and angling across. Agarwal looks to drive but misses it.
Mustafizur Rahman comes into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Too full and outside off. Jonny keeps it out.
3.5 overs (0 Run) This one keeps on coming with the angle, outside off. Bairstow fails to cut it.
Jonny Bairstow walks out to bat at number 3.
3.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Lalit Yadav gets the big wicket of Dhawan who walks back knowing it was a harmless delivery but he has gifted his wicket away. A floated ball, on a length and angling down the leg side. Dhawan shuffles inside his crease and looks to flick but gets an inside edge to the keeper, Rishabh Pant who does well to hold onto it.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! tossed up, on middle. Dhawan comes down the track and thumps it past mid on for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, fuller and blocked out.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air for a long time but drops safely! Tossed up, around leg. Dhawan makes room and tries to loft it over mid off but does not time it well. Hits it high and over mid off where Rovman Powell tracks back and catches it on a bounce. It was not that far away from a dive.
Lalit Yadav comes into the attack.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! On a length and on the pads. Agarwal tickles it fine past short fine leg for a boundary. Three boundaries in the over, Thakur concedes 14 runs.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good stop by the fielder! Length and outside off. Agarwal dabs it to short third man where the fielder dives to his left and makes a sharp stop.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is very full and outside off. Agarwal tries to squeeze it out with an angled bat but gets a thick outside edge over short third man for a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A full ball, swinging around leg. Dhawan was standing on the leg side and he tries to whip it but misses. He gets hit on the pads and a huge appeal follows for LBW but that was clearly missing leg.
2.2 overs (1 Run) This one nips back off the deck. Mayank hits it to point and rotates the strike.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! A length ball, around off. Agarwal has enough time to judge the length and smash it straight down the ground for a boundary.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Ahmed bowls it on middle. Agarwal hangs back and nudges it to square leg for a single to end the over. Punjab are off to a watchful start.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and outside off. Punched to deep point for one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Dhawan slashes and misses.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Length and outside off. Dhawan cuts it square on the off side for a single. Rovman Powell throws it to the keeper, Pant, the ball bounces in front of him and he fumbles to catch it. Another single stolen.
1.2 overs (0 Run) A full ball, slanting around off. Dhawan looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Angles it on the hips, tucked to short fine leg for a sharp single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length ball, down the leg side. Agarwal has a feel for it but misses.
Khaleel Ahmed will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) On a length and swinging on middle. Dhawan blocks it back to Thakur.
0.5 over (1 Run) Length and outside off. Mayank punches it to deep point for a single.
0.4 over (2 Runs) The deep backward point fielder goes back and Agarwal hits the length ball wide of him and collects two runs.
0.3 over (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Mayank drops it straight to point.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Punjab are off the mark! Way outside off, on a length. Agarwal cuts it hard, uppish but away from the point fielder. A boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, hint of away swing. Agarwal knocks it to point.
We are ready for action! The players are out in the middle. Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan are the openers for Punjab. Shardul Thakur will begin the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
Jonny Bairstow is down for a chat. He says that they have played some good cricket together but they have just not clicked. There have been close games but unfortunately, they were on the other side of the result. Adds that there is always room for improvement and they need to improve in all the departments of the game. Mentions that he is coming from Test cricket, and then was in quarantine so it's been tough for him. But he has been striking the ball well and it takes two-three games to find the rhythm. Informs that he is happy to bat at whatever number the team wants him to bat at.
Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of Punjab says he is fine now and will play with some protection on the shoe. Informs that he and Ellis come in and informs it is a strategic change. They need to put up the best foot forward and play some good cricket. Adds that they have an opportunity to bat first and put up a big score on the board and defend it.
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi, says they will bowl first, there were unfortunate things happening around but they will not think about that much. Tells that there were parts where they bowled and batted well previously. Informs that as Marsh tested positive for Covid, Sarfaraz Khan comes in.
Punjab (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C) (In for Prabhsimran Singh), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis (In for Odean Smith), Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan (In for Mitchell Marsh), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.
TOSS - Delhi have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!
PITCH REPORT - Simon Doull is down near the pitch. He says that it is the same surface where Kolkata and Rajasthan played a few nights back and it produced over 400 runs and again the batters will look to attack the shorter side. Adds that it is a beautiful surface, plenty of runs again, just a touch dry this time and so the spinners will come into play this time and he thinks it's still a 180-190 surface.
Punjab have a strong batting line up filled with attacking minded players but they need someone like Mayank Agarwal who gently anchors the innings, which they missed last time around. His availability will bring some stability. Punjab are coming with a loss on their back and their season till now can be seen just how a see-saw works. They look unstable and will hope to find their winning formula soon. Team and toss news coming up.
Let's talk about Delhi first, they are in the bottom half with just two wins for them. It was Mitchell Marsh first and now Tim Seifert has tested positive for Covid, Delhi will hope to strengthen the XI by shuffling the pack. Openers are not the issue but they fail to control the middle phase and will hope to find the solution against the attenuated Punjab side.
Hello darkness my old friend. You know whom we are all talking about. Covid has haunted Indian T20 League again but this time the precautions are taken and we are all set for the action. Let's not talk about that and rather focus on the game. Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of the clash between Delhi and Punjab. This match was floating on thin air as there were Covid cases in Delhi's camp but now the game is shifted from Pune to Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai and we are all set for yet another intriguing contest.
... MATCH DAY...
