Delhi Capitals (DC) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 32 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Wednesday. DC are currently eighth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with four points from five games (two wins and three defeats). Meanwhile, PBKS are seventh in the standings with six points from six fixtures (three wins and three losses). Both sides will be aiming for a win in the upcoming match.

When will the DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match be played?

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be played on Wednesday, April 20.

Where will the DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match be played?

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match begin?

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match?

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)