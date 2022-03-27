Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A touch shorter and there's width on offer. Lalit Yadav just slaps it behind point and picks up a boundary. Delhi need 101 runs off the final 60 balls to win.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length again, on middle. Thakur pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Shardul Thakur walks out.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The big man, Rovman Powell comes in and goes out in an instant. Basil Thampi keeps on peppering the shorter length and bowls it over middle this time. This one sits up nicely for the batter and is there to hit. Powell though doesn't go through with the pull shot completely and ends up hitting it straight down the throat of the deep square leg fielder. Daniel Sams takes a simple catch and Delhi in dire straits now.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Thampi is in the groove now. A spicy short ball at 142.7 kph and on off stump. The ball zips through and Powell does well to sway away from the line of the ball.
Rovman Powell comes in.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Ishan Kishan comes back on the pitch and straightaway gets into the action. Basil Thampi bangs it in around off stump. Prithvi Shaw looks to stay in his crease and pull it across but isn't looking to keep it down. The ball isn't short enough to pull and the top edge is found. The ball is skied towards the backward square leg region. Kishan runs towards it and puts in the dive. He almost fumbles but manages to hold on. Shaw's innings comes to an end and Delhi on the back foot again.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads and flicked away to fine leg for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is angled way down the leg side. Wide signalled.
Basil Thampi is back on. Went for 9 runs in his first over.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end the over and Delhi still alive in this contest. Mills hits the length hard and bowls it around leg. Prithvi Shaw pulls it past the short fine leg fielder with power and picks up a boundary.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length, on the body. Yadav keeps it down towards mid-wicket and picks up a single. There's a bit of a mix-up as he wants the single but Shaw sends him back.
Good to see Ishan Kishan back in the pavilion and he is ready to come back on the field.
8.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is spilled down the leg side. Yadav looks to whip it off his hips but misses. Wide called.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, whipped away to deep square leg for a run.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A yorker, on the fourth stump line at 140 kph. Prithvi Shaw looks to jam it out but gets done for pace.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Seam up from Mills and bowls it on a length, around middle. Yadav stays in his crease and dabs it down towards third man for just a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, nicely driven but straight to the man at extra cover.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant effort in the deep from Tim David. Tossed up, on the leg stump. Prithvi Shaw dances down the track and pummels it right back past the bowler. David springs across to his left from long on and just about manages to cut it off. Two taken.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed out towards covers for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, on off. Lalit Yadav punches it off the back foot to the left of the bowler. Murugan Ashwin does well to dive that way and make a half stop.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off and turning away. Yadav taps it to Jasprit Bumrah at cover-point.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Shaw uses his fast hands to drive it through point for a run.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, drifted into middle. Shaw defends it off the front foot.
Strategic Time-Out! A good comeback from Mumbai after a sloppy start. Three wickets inside the Powerplay and they are on the front foot at the moment. Prithvi Shaw is looking good with his stroke play and he needs someone to help him from the other end. An exciting passage of play awaits.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Another slower delivery from Sams, on a length and wide of the off pole. This one goes away after pitching and Yadav misses the cut shot.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one, outside off. Shaw opens the face of his blade and guides it down to deep backward point for a single.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) On a good length, over middle. Shaw just nudges it into the gap around mid-wicket and races back for the second. Good running.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Prithvi Shaw. Width on offer again, Shaw hangs back and looks to run it fine. The ball comes off the toe end and still runs away past the man at short third man for a boundary.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A valiant effort from Anmolpreet Singh but it will be a boundary. Short and wide, Shaw slashes hard at it and gets it behind point for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, around the hips. Yadav just half-pulls it down to deep square leg for a single.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy boundary for Prithvi Shaw but he'll take it. Nicely flighted, on off. Shaw looks to cover drive but gets an inside edge past the leg stump and the ball runs away into the fine leg fence. Delhi are 46/3 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Ashwin spears it into middle stump at over 93 clicks. Yadav strokes it towards wide mid on for a run.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, this is cut away straight towards cover-point.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Floated up, very full and outside off. Lalit Yadav creams it towards the cover region but Tim David makes a brilliant diving stop to his right.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked off the inner half of the bat towards fine leg for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle. Shaw drives it towards mid on.
