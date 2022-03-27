Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and on off. Anmolpreet cuts it through point for a single. Mumbai are 79 for 1 at the halfway mark.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, on middle. Singh flicks it to deep mid-wicket. The fielder there dives to his left and stops it. Two runs taken.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, on off, Kishan works it to long on for a single.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hit hard! Shorter and outside off, width given and Kishan cuts it past point for a boundary.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Singh goes inside-out over covers for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle, drilled to long on for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Superb bowling! This one just comes with the angle, outside off. Singh leans to defend but gets beaten there.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kishan leans and nudges it to square leg for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Dropped! Tossed up, on off. Singh looks to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge back to Yadav who dives to his left but the ball is out of his reach. A single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, pushed to covers.
Anmolpreet Singh is in at number 3.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Kuldeep Yadav gets the better of Sharma! This is short, on middle but the ball just grips in the surface. Rohit Sharma is positioned to pull this but does not power it much Hits it straight to deep mid-wicket where Rovman Powell takes it. Rohit Sharma goes back after getting a good start.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Through the legs of Pant! Fuller and angling down the leg. Sharma looks to reverse-sweep it but mistimes it, through Pant and behind him for a couple of runs.
7.6 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, straying on the pads. Sharma mistimes his sweep to short fine leg. Rohit missed out there and will have to end the over with a single.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beats the fielder at point! Welcome boundary! A short ball, angling on off. Sharma waits and cuts it past point for a boundary.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, fuller, this is pushed to long off for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, swept to short fine leg for a run.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Kishan slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket. The fielder runs to his left and flicks it back just near the ropes. Good fielding, just a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, sliding onto middle. Sharma tucks it to mid-wicket for a single. The batters wanted another run but some good fielding keeps it down to a single.
Axar Patel (1-0-7-0) is back on.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A floated, full ball, on middle. Kishan drills it back to the bowler. Good start by Kuldeep, just three runs of it.
6.5 overs (0 Run) This one lands on middle and turns away. Kishan reads it and prods to block it out
6.4 overs (1 Run) Good shot but just for a single! Very full and on off. Sharma hammers it down to long off for a run.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Sharma takes the charge and defends this full ball, back to the bowler.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep Yadav is getting a bit of turn! A loopy ball, on middle. Kishan gets low and hits it to deep square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A tossed up ball, slower through the air and outside off. Sharma punches it through covers for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Well, it's been a blistering start from the Mumbai openers and they have taken the score past the 50-run mark inside the Powerplay. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have been aggressive and will now look to just keep on notching runs and allow the batters to follow to free their arms. Delhi need to pull things back here and maybe introduce Kuldeep Yadav at the earliest to break this partnership or else they will be staring down a big, big target. Speaking about Kuldeep, he has now been brought into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Rohit dabs it down to third man for a single. Excellent Powerplay for Mumbai as they score 53 at the end of the 6th over.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) Four! What a shot! A length ball, on off. Sharma skips down and lifts it well over covers for a boundary.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Dropped! Was hard but was much needed as well! Length and on off. Shamra shapes to play the paddle sweep. He hits it straight to short fine leg where Shardul Thakur gets low to catch it but fails to hold onto it.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! A length ball, angling outside off. Sharma defends under his eyes. The ball bounces near the stumps but Rohit has his bat across to save his stumps.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten yet again! Same line, same length as the previous delivery, just outside off. Sharma tries to guide it down to third man but fails to get any bat on it.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good start by Ahmed! Short of a length, and on off. Sharma has a feel for it as he tries to play inside the line.
