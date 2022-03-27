Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
16.3 overs (1 Run) Gets the yorker perfect this time does Basil Thampi, right on leg stump and cramping the batter. Lalit Yadav jams it out towards long on for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Thampi goes searching for the toe-crushing yorker but spills it down leg. Wide called.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent from Thampi. Full and at the toes, Yadav fails to flick it away and gets hit on the pads.
16.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Could this be the match dropped for Mumbai? A full toss, on middle. Axar Patel steps out and flat-bats it hard towards Tim David at long on. Davis comes in quickly and the ball just pops in and out of his palms. The batters get a single as well.
Basil Thampi (3-0-26-3) comes back in to finish his spell.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, flicked away to fine leg for a single. 41 needed off 24 balls.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent bowling but even better running. Bumrah sees Patel advancing and fires it in at the toes. Patel manages to squeeze it into the gap around mid-wicket and races back for the second.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Bumrah goes full and on off, Yadav drills it down to long off for a single.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lalit Yadav getting his groove on now. A length ball, not much wide of the off stump. Yadav watches it all the way and guides it behind point for another boundary. 45 needed now off 27 balls.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one, around the hips. This is tucked away on the leg side for a single.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jasprit Bumrah is having a torrid time out there and Axar Patel makes it even worse for him. Right in the slot, around off. Patel hangs deep and hits through the line, dispatching it over the long on fence.
