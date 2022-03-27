Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Kuldeep Yadav is up for a quick chat. Kuldeep says he is happy with his bowling, they were on a good length and is working hard on it. Adds that with India is well, Rohit Sharma was helping him. Tells that his rhythm is good and has been working hard over the last couple of months. Informs he loved all three wickets but Sharma's wicket was very critical and so was Pollard's too. About the wicket, there was not much help but if your length is proper, the batters will find it difficult.
Delhi have a potent pace attack but it just wasn't up to the mark today. Shardul Thakur and the pace of Kamlesh Nagarkoti was taken to the cleaners. Khaleel Ahmed did bowl well and picked up a couple of wickets. Axar Patel too had an uncharacteristic outing but luckily they had Kuldeep Yadav in their side. He picked up three crucial wickets and he is the reason why Delhi aren't chasing a score of above 200. Without their star overseas batters, Delhi have a tough task ahead of them but they have enough homegrown talent in their ranks to chase it down as well.
Mumbai got off to a blistering start courtesy of the skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. At one point, Mumbai seemed to be well on course of scoring in excess of 200 runs but wickets at regular intervals just slowed them down a touch. Kishan though remained till the very end and ended up with a big score of 81 runs. If he had faced more deliveries, he might have ended up with a ton as well. With no dew factor in the day game, Mumbai will feel confident of defending this total with the bowling attack they have got.
The wicket is a belter, the boundaries are short and the outfield is lightning quick. Mumbai have scored 59 runs in the final overs and on the back of a brilliant innings from Ishan Kishan have ended up with a score of 177 runs and one must say that it is a pretty good total in general but maybe just a par score on this surface.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single! 19 coming off the over! A full ball, on off. Kishan digs it out on the off side and will end the innings with a single. Mumbai end at 177 for 5.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thakur is been hit all over at the moment! A low full toss, on off. Kishan heaves it to deep square leg for a boundary.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A helicopter shot! This is very full and outside off. Kishan steps across and connects it sweetly as he hits it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
19.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Sams looks to heave it but bottom edges it to the keeper. Kishan calls for the single and makes the other side easily.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just what is needed from him! Fullish and outside off. Sams gets underneath it and towers it over long off for a biggie.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and over the tramline. Sams shuffles across and looks to slash it but misses.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A wide yorker to start and Kishan can only jam it out to long off for a single.
Daniel Sams is the new batsman in for Mumbai.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Good comeback from Ahmed after going for 10 runs in the first three deliveries. A full ball, slanting outside off. David swings across again but ends up slicing it to deep point where Mandeep Singh runs forward and to his left to take it.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Full ball, across the stumps. David swings hard but nowhere near the ball.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full again but this time just a single as Kishan hits it to long off.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 10 already off the over! Fuller ball, outside off. Kishan goes back and tonks it to long off for a boundary. No chance for the fielder there.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding by Tim Seifert! He is having a good day in the field! Short of a length, outside off. Kishan pulls it to deep square leg where Tim Seifert runs to his right, and jumps at the right time to flick it back to save a couple of runs. The replay shows he touched the ropes but well before touching the ball.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just the start Mumbai wanted!A length ball, outside off. Kishan drags it and hits it in the gap to square leg for a boundary.
Khaleel Ahmed (3-0-16-1) to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is what Tim David is all about! Stand and deliver! A short ball, outside off. David stands tall and flat bats it straight down the ground for a maximum. 11 run coming off the over.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off. David smashes it to deep extra cover for a couple of runs.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off. Kishan calls for two as he pushes it to long off but will settle with a run. Good over so far for Delhi.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A friendly full toss, on off. David pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! An appeal for LBW but not given! A yorker, tailing around off. Kishan shuffles across and looks to heave it but misses. He gets hit on the boots and it rolls to point for a leg bye. Was missing the off stump clearly.
17.1 overs (0 Run) A full toss, well outside off. Kishan ended up on the floor as he tried to slash it so hard, hitting it to short third man where Shaw makes a good stop.
Shardul Thakur (2-0-19-0) is back into the attack. He will probably bowl the 18th and the 20th over.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Make it 14 runs off the over! Too full and on off, eased down to long on for a single.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered! A length ball, angling way outside off. Kishan rocks back and across and thumps it hard to deep cover for a boundary.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, on middle, tucked to long on for a run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, almost a yorker, on middle. Kishan squeezes it out to point for a single.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Launched! Tossed up, on off. Kishan slog-sweeps it all the way over mid-wicket for a biggie. Fifty as well for Ishan Kishan, a superb knock under immense pressure.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and slanting on middle, David helps it to deep square leg for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. David leans and flicks it to deep mid-wicket to get off the mark with a single.
Strategic Time-Out! It is pretty evenly balanced out there. Mumbai have been able to pick up boundaries and Delhi have managed to keep the run flow just about in check with wickets at regular intervals. Given the dismissal of Pollard, it is up to Ishan Kishan now to take Mumbai to a big total. Kuldeep Yadav has been the star bowler but the others need to make sure they end the innings well with the ball. Tim David walks in at number 6 for Mumbai.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Tim Seifert has just taken a blinder! A flighted ball, short and on middle. Kieron Pollard hangs back as he pulls it flat and hard but Tim Seifert standing inside the ring at mid-wicket, dives to his left and catches out of the thin air. A superb catch to take the big wicket of Kieron Pollard who could have been proven to be the game-changer.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air, fuller and outside off. Kishan hits it to long on for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads this time, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, outside off, turning away. Kishan slaps it to deep cover for one more.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on middle. Pollard heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
